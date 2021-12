#12 Washington hosts #21 Washington State • 1:00 pm. Live on Pac-12 Networks Washington | Live Stats | Tickets. SEATTLE -- As it should be, the Boeing Apple Cup Series has a lot riding on it as the 12th-ranked Huskies and 21st-ranked Cougars close out the regular season on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington (23-4, 16-3 Pac-12) can clinch a share of the Pac-12 championship with a victory and emphasize its case for NCAA tournament seeding, while Washington State (19-10, 13-6) looks to be the spoiler and go into the NCAA tourney on a high note.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO