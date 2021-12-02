ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Here's How the EIA's Inventory Report Affected Oil Prices

Zacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. oil prices slid on Dec 1, as a higher-than-expected build-up in fuel inventories and worries over a slowdown in energy demand from the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant outweighed the fall in domestic oil stocks. Moreover, energy traders largely stuck to the sidelines, awaiting today’s OPEC+ ministerial meeting and...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices fall for sixth-straight week

Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

More Turmoil For Crude Oil: OPEC+ Ready, But Powell Tapers

OPEC+ sticks to January output hike, but demand collapse may be imminent with the emergence of the omicron variant. The sharp decline in West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil prices on the back of the omicron coronavirus variant outbreak has left many key market participants and facilitators reeling from the shock. Compounding the price action collapse were statements made by OPEC+ on planned future production hikes and Jerome Powell on the state of asset purchase programs. However, corrective moves in the sharp decline were fortunately provided by data releases by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API). An interesting point of observation, as will be elucidated later, is how the price action stuck to key price levels despite the severe implications and the instantaneous severity of the price decline triggers. As we will see earlier, further downside for crude oil may be ahead based on technical information derived from chart analysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
api.org

Four Things to Know About Crude Oil and Gasoline Prices

For months, the Biden administration has been in a quandary over elevated gasoline prices – at their highest levels since 2014. Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged White House frustration this week because they believe downticks in crude oil markets haven’t immediately or completely been reflected at fuel pumps. Unfortunately, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Wti Oil#Gas Prices#Eia#Omicron#S P Global Platts
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobs After OPEC+ Sparks Seesaw Volatility

Crude oil prices seesaw as OPEC+ opts to stay the course on output rise. All eyes on US jobs report ahead as markets consider “stagflation” risk. Tepid rebound looks to $70/bbl figure as the first layer of key resistance. Crude oil prices are attempting a tepid recovery from four-month lows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Rig report: Drilling activity holds steady

Drilling activity held steady despite falling commodity prices. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes on Friday put the US rig count at 569, unchanged from the previous week. The country remains at its highest level since April 2020 and is 246 rigs -- or 76 percent higher -- than the 323 rigs at work nationwide last December.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asian LNG prices fall as import demand from China muted

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Asia liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices fell this week as spot demand from China remained muted despite the start of winter and as natural gas supplies from Russia continued to flow steadily to Germany. But the drop in prices was kept in check by outages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Natural Gas Extends Downtrend

Natural Gas Futures on the NYMEX faced a very negative week before closing 21.3% lower than the previous one at $4.09. EIA reported on Thursday the second withdrawal of the season of 59 Bcf in working underground stocks for the week ended Dec. 2. Total inventory is at 3,564 Bcf, 9.5% lower y/y, 2.4% below the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Recovers

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil plunged during the trading session on Thursday, as OPEC announced that it was going to go ahead and continue the schedule of increase production that had been thought out previously. By adding 400,000 barrels per day, a lot of traders assume that the market would collapse. All things been equal, we did initially break down but as you can see, we have turned around to show signs of life again.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Natural Gas Stocks Crashed This Week

EQT (NYSE:EQT): Down 8.4%. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN): Down 8.8%. Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR): Down 16%. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK): Down 12.2%. Each of these stocks were up by double digits in just the three months through last Friday, popping alongside natural gas prices, with Comstock Resources gaining nearly 60% during the period.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Oil Price Crash in Focus – Is It Time to Sell Volatility?

Crude oil prices have fallen 20% due to economic growth fears, COIVD restrictions, and more supply coming to market from the U.S. and OPEC+. The price crash has driven implied volatility to levels rarely seen in history. Historically high oil implied volatility could represent an opportunity to sell expensive options.
TRAFFIC
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 93 cents to $66.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 80 cents to $69.67 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.97 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas fell 20 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Jumps As OPEC+ Leaves The Door Open To Revisiting Supply Increase

Oil prices rose by 3% early on Friday, extending gains from late Thursday, after the OPEC+ alliance said it could immediately revisit the planned 400,000 bpd increase for January if demand suffers in coming weeks. As of 9:25 a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude was rallying 3.49% at $68.82 and...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy