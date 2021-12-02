ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project MAYBACH with Virgil Abloh unveiled

By Roland Hutchinson
 3 days ago
Unfortunatley the renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh sadly passed away recently, he had been working on a new project with Mercedes Benz, the Project MAYBACH with Virgil Abloh. Mercedes and Virgil Abloh’s family have decided to unveil the Project MAYBACH with Virgil Abloh that he developed with Mercedes Benz....

