ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Local child working to keep homeless safe during pandemic

By Katie Collett
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVQLf_0dC20EIM00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Kamryn Bonas is an energetic 11-year-old from Virginia Beach. He likes to focus that energy on helping those in need. He reflects on a ride he was recently on with his mother that sparked the idea for his latest project.

“We were driving past a homeless man, and they didn’t have any masks, gloves, so I asked my mom, ‘How can the homeless people protect themselves from COVID 19?'” said Kamryn.

That is when “ The Safety Box ” was born!

“The Safety Box has gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, the custom Safety Box t-shirt,” said Kamryn.

The boxes also have a UV sanitizing ray that will clean masks in minutes. This 6th grader entered his Safety Box idea into the “Summer of Innovation Entrepreneur Contest” created by Pharrell Williams. Kamryn won!

His prize included $1,000, apparel and swag from Adidas + BBC, and a mentor for 6 months to help guide him through the process.

“I had a mentor, Ms. Barnette, if you’re watching this, thank you! It all started with her basically,” said Kamryn.

Since then, Amazon Web Services heard about his story. The company loved the concept, so it has also supplied Kamryn with funds to build out his website, purchase his t-shirts, and it has donated supplies for his kits.

Now Kamryn also needs your help to make his dream to help others, his business dream, become a reality.

“You can go on the website and buy the t-shirt, or you can go on the GoFundMe on my website , and you can donate.”

The t-shirt purchases on his website, and the donations, will go to buying the supplies for the boxes. Then, he will hand them out to the homeless, or you can buy boxes and hand them out yourself.

Kamryn Bonas, a local child who recognized the need for change, and is doing something about it.

If you know of a child doing great things in the community, our Katie Collett want to feature them in her next Children of Change segment! Email her at katie.collett@wavy.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WAVY News 10

2021 Christmas parade brings the holiday cheer in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The 2021 Christmas parade brought the fun and the cheer just in time for the holiday season in Chesapeake. Residents in Chesapeake packed the streets 10 deep in some areas along the route. The parade invited several guests including Congressman Bobby Scott and Olympic Silver Medalist and Grassfield High School graduate […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
Virginia Beach, VA
Society
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
City
Virginia Beach, VA
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Safety Box#Adidas Bbc#Amazon Web Services
WAVY News 10

Best personalized gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which personalized gift for new parents is best?  Becoming a parent for the first time is special, so it makes sense to give a personalized gift designed to celebrate that specialness. That customized touch goes a long way, making for a gift that will be […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Adidas
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy