This past week was an intense one for investors. While volatile periods used to bother this Fool, these days, she shrugs them off. The past week was a wild one for stocks, as news of the omicron variant and disappointing jobs growth send investment values on a turbulent road. Now the reality is that the stock market can be volatile outside a pandemic. But given these strange times, investors need really need to brace for continued rockiness.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO