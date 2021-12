The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will host the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday in a battle between two of the better schools in the region. If you’re a big fan of Western New York State basketball (and who isn’t, really?), then your calendar is probably already cleared for Saturday evening. But if not, there’s a good one on top. The 6-1 St. Bonaventure Bonnies will welcome the 4-2 Buffalo Bulls to the Reilly Center for their annual match-up (last year notwithstanding due to COVID). Buffalo has won the last two contests, which snapped a four-game Bonnies win streak. And the teams look to be pretty evenly matched once again. Here’s what to expect in the showdown.

