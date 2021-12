We experienced a taste of a bear market in recent trading. The stock market sold off as much as over 5% in the last couple of weeks, but its upward trend remains intact. The dip could be caused by unease with regards to the new Omicron variant and the market getting used to higher inflation. Tech stocks have been a good area to look for growth stocks for long-term investment. This week, it may serve you well to watch these two tech stocks.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO