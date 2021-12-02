ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Free Webinar: Smart Ways to Fight Food Waste

sandiegomagazine.com
 3 days ago

Nearly 40% of food produced worldwide is wasted. You have the power to help change this statistic by making small changes to your daily life and habits. If you would like to be a part of this change, join...

www.sandiegomagazine.com

newfoodmagazine.com

Reducing food waste with art

Christina Bauer-Plank discusses Hellmann’s recent art installation displayed at COP26 and why art has the power to change the way we think about food, waste and emissions. Each year, a third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted, amounting to about 1.3 billion tonnes of waste per year. This contributes a massive amount of greenhouse gases, so much so that if you compared its emissions to that of whole nations, it would be the third largest emitter, behind China and the USA, contributing approximately 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions – four times more than global aviation.
VISUAL ART
Democrat-Herald

Corvallis group fighting food waste, one composting pail at a time

Corvallis’ No Food Left Behind program is heading toward its fifth year and is joining with the state to coordinate materials and strategies to prevent food waste. The program, headed by Jeanette Hardison of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, also continues to attract funding to continue its work. The project has received $90,000 via a pair of state Department of Environmental Quality grants and $28,000 more in a pair of grants from the sustainability coalition.
CORVALLIS, OR
San Francisco Examiner

How to reduce your food waste this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is known as one of the most gluttonous holidays of the year — and it’s also one of the most wasteful. About 200 million pounds of turkey and more than 150 million pounds of potatoes, green beans, and other sides never get eaten, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which adds up to still-edible food rotting in landfills and producing methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Gazette

Greenpoint: ’Tis the season of major food waste

My husband planned to pick something up at the local grocery store last week but kept driving when he saw the parking lot. “Too many people,” he said. “I couldn’t go in.”. Twenty months into the pandemic and we’re still wary of crowds, plus we’re trying to be extra careful...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX2Now

Minimizing food waste during the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The holidays are here, and that means a lot of food! Ashley Krug from the City of Springfield Environmental Services has some tips to help us minimize food waste at home as we prepare our Thanksgiving meals this week. How much food waste do we generate?. Individually...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Guest column: Ways to reduce your food waste this holiday season

The holidays are here, and that often means gathering for big family meals. Unfortunately, the food that goes uneaten has a serious environmental, economic and social impact. Americans waste up to 40% of their food; meanwhile, more than 1 in 10 Americans goes hungry, so this issue deserves closer attention.
BOULDER, CO
Bakery and Snacks

Does fighting food waste sell? ‘We’re only going to change the system if the consumer buys into it’

The number of companies working to upcycle or prevent food waste is expanding, suggesting a potential for profit. Is tackling food waste a concept consumers are buying into?. Global food waste statistics are well publicised: one-third of all food produced for human consumption is wasted every year. If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter behind the US and China.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
cortlandstandard.net

Survey targets local food waste

Seven Valleys Health Coalition has launched an online survey to learn more about food waste throughout Cortland County and will use the responses to decide how to approach change through its food rescue program. Program Coordinator Gabrielle DiDomenico said all Cortland County residents are welcome to participate in the survey,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
klcc.org

Thanksgiving one of biggest holidays for food waste

Of all the food-centric holidays, Thanksgiving may be tops for food waste. Over 20% of the food on the dinner table will end up in the trash. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Kelly Bell coordinates the Master Recyclers Program for Lane County. She said there’s a lot...
LANE COUNTY, OR
WRAL

How to handle food waste with a picky eater

Raleigh, N.C. — You know the scene: you’re at a restaurant or a friend’s house, watching someone else’s kids chow down on artichokes or clams or heck, even just a regular ole turkey sandwich. But your kid? They’ve got a plate full of delicious food, and they’re eating the buttered noodles...again.
RALEIGH, NC
upr.org

Composting, an effective strategy to reduce food waste

Over the course of the holidays, approximately 40 percent of food in the U.S. is wasted. Numerically, that adds up to about 293 million dollars just thrown away. Food waste typically gets thrown into the trash, where it ultimately ends up taking up space in a landfill. Without light or oxygen in the landfill, food waste cannot decompose properly and ends up releasing methane.
ENVIRONMENT
vitruvianpost.com

The Effects of Food Waste at DVC

Currently, at Da Vinci, tons of food is being wasted. Walking around at lunch, students see trash cans full of unopened and uneaten food. Students eat what they want and toss the rest. They don’t realize how much they’re wasting, but there are ways to fix this problem. The main...
ENVIRONMENT
edibledc.com

Too Good To Go: A New App Fighting Food Waste In the District

The holiday season is coming into full swing and with that comes family gatherings, gift-giving, and…food waste. It is estimated that Americans throw away more food from Thanksgiving to New Year's than any other time of year, about 25% more. That extra waste amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, or about 1 million extra tons per week.
CELL PHONES
Tree Hugger

How Does Food Waste Really Impact the Environment?

The U.S. alone wastes 133 billion pounds of food every year. That's $161 billion worth, or 31% of the entire food supply and a quarter of all municipal solid waste. Meanwhile, 38 million Americans are food insecure. Food waste is not only a missed opportunity for millions of hungry people;...
ENVIRONMENT
aspenreallife.com

Smart Food to Slim Down

The misconception that beauty pageant women don’t eat is a LIE. They eat. I had the pleasure of getting one of the United States contestants ready for the outfits and swimsuits. I had to come up with some good ways for her to eat those vegetables with flavor and with flare so they didn’t become boring.
LIFESTYLE
thecalifornianpaper.com

Free lunches cause students to waste more uneaten food

The district’s transition from paid to free lunches has helped many students financially, but it is causing schools to see more wasted food in their trash cans. “Now [students are] not having to pay for it, they get it free, and sometimes they just don’t like what they see,” Cal High campus monitor Tim Ford said.
ADVOCACY
wgnradio.com

Notre Dame tackles food waste

We waste a lot of food. One estimate says food accounts for 40% of waste in landfills. Cultivate Food Rescue is a South Bend non-profit that finds sources of prepared food that hasn’t been served — not leftovers, or food waste — and repurposes it for food pantries and weekend meals for school kids. Co-founder and executive director Jim Conklin talks with Steve Alexander about the food rescue at Notre Dame Stadium where Cultivate volunteers hauled away over 10 tons of food from 2021 home football games.
ENVIRONMENT
sandiegouniontribune.com

Ramona volunteer works to reduce hunger and food waste

Liza Alexander doesn’t want to see anyone not have enough to eat, especially with the holidays approaching. Rather than spend a day or two at a soup kitchen helping over Thanksgiving, the Ramona resident helps feed people all year long. Alexander volunteers for More Than Apples, a nonprofit that works to reduce hunger, waste and food insecurity by redistributing food headed for landfills.
RAMONA, CA

