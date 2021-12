Founded in 1956, the University of South Florida had never produced a Rhodes Scholar finalist throughout its history – until Alexander Mercier came along. Mercier’s first passions were art and music, and at age 5 he began begging his parents to take art classes. Shortly thereafter, his mother contracted a mysterious illness that was misdiagnosed due to what Mercier calls poor epidemiology research. After three years, his mother’s doctors concluded that she had Lyme Disease, a diagnosis likely dismissed due to its rarity in Mercier’s home state of California.

