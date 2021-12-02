ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AR

MC Quorum Court budget committee to finalize budget

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion County Quorum Court budget committee will meet Thursday...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Marion County, AR
Government
The Associated Press

Historic playoff: Alabama-Cincinnati, Michigan-Georgia

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati has broken college football’s glass ceiling. The Bearcats will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a historic field of four was set Sunday. The winners will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC News

Michigan school shooting probe widens beyond suspect, parents

Michigan authorities are moving forward with a broad investigation into Tuesday's school shooting, including a probe into the possibility of an accomplice to the suspect's parents and of the actions taken after school officials were warned about the teen's allegedly disturbing behavior. Appearing on video Saturday morning, parents James and...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quorum#Annex#Mc Quorum Court
Fox News

Explosion heard near Iranian nuclear site Natanz

TEHRAN, Iran — An explosion shook the area near Iran’s main nuclear-enrichment plant late on Saturday, prompting conflicting explanations from Iranian officials as Tehran engages in talks with world powers over its nuclear program. The blast was heard in the area of Badroud, around 12 miles from the Natanz nuclear...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy