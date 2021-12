After 11 weeks of play there is just one team with fewer than three losses. The Arizona Cardinals improved to 9-2 with a steady 23-13 win over the imploding Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals managed to get there despite playing without starting QB Kyler Murray or All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins, as well as starting RB Chase Edmonds. In Seattle, no less. Colt McCoy earned his keep once again while filling in for Murray, while the under-the-radar trade for TE Zach Ertz a few weeks ago paid huge dividends. McCoy found Ertz for two TDs on eight receptions, one more touchdown than the Seahawks scattershot offense could manage.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO