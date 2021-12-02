ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: Wishful thinking about ‘The Party’

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 3 days ago

I wish I had the ability to see through the same prism into reality as the followers of The Party. I wish I didn’t see Biden as a senile party hack. It would be nice to see the Afghanistan debacle as a diplomatic success, not a cowardly betrayal of American...

Reading Eagle

Letter: How could columnist think profane chant is funny?

I was appalled at Marc Thiessen’s Nov. 29 commentary (“3 cheers for ‘Let’s go Brandon.’”) I knew Thiessen as a conservative author and columnist, but I began to wonder, “Who is this person who thinks this chant is funny?”. Did you know he was born on the Upper East Side...
U.S. POLITICS
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Parties shouldn’t quell dissent

So, I read the Nov. 11 letter by Tom Worosz expressing some displeasure about the behavior by his fellow Republicans during the election at the polls. That surprised me because my expectation would’ve been that he shouted exclamations of victory from the highest point he could find. Instead, he chose...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: From the fool’s gold mouthpiece

The former Republican Party’s core conservative beliefs included: individual freedom; limited government; the rule of law; fiscal responsibility; peace through strength, and human dignity. Past Republican presidents built our massive highway system, created the EPA, turned us into a debtor nation, and started two major wars costly in human life...
IMMIGRATION
WATCH: Is THIS the worst Hillary Clinton scandal yet?

On "The Glenn Beck Program," Bill O'Reilly told Glenn that it's now a proven fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign "concocted and financed the bogus Russian collusion story." Glenn said this particular Clinton scandal is the "big one." So then, why is this getting so little coverage?. "We're living in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Las Cruces Sun-News

Civic discourse and thinking critically about voting

It is often said that Your Vote is Your Voice, but voting is the culmination of an ongoing process in which we identify issues that concern or interest us. Then we respond through the ballot and other means, such as interactions with our elected officials. The issues on which we vote are often complex and we make better decisions about them when we gather information and test our ideas against those of others. The League of Women Voters was created in 1920 with the goal of educating newly enfranchised women voters. That is, the right to vote was viewed as an important step, but not the only responsibility of citizens living in a democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Break up the two-party monopoly

It would be funny if it weren’t so sad, but I don’t know how people can be so blind to the blatant monopoly and collusion of the Democratic and Republican parties. These are private businesses that must not have to follow other business laws. These parties have worked together (colluded) to make it almost impossible for any other party to compete.
ECONOMY
PennLive.com

Republicans, the broken party | PennLive letters

It’s amazing to me, the way certain Republicans cry about #cancelculture. These are the same people that believe The Big Lie. The same people that tell us the attempted insurrection was more of a tourist visit. That Trump telling his cult members to go to the capital and fight for him was not his fault.
U.S. POLITICS
KRON4 News

Pence: ‘I know I did the right thing’ on Jan. 6

(The Hill) – Former Vice President Mike Pence said he believes he “did the right thing” when he certified the results of the 2020 presidential election in January, ignoring then-President Trump’s repeated requests that he object to the vote. Pence, in an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network that aired on Thursday, said he knows in his “heart of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Columbus Dispatch

Letters: 'Big-monied special interests' pulling the strings of unscrupulous politicians

Elected officials are 'puppets of big-monied special interests' “Is PUCO a watchdog or lapdog?” (Dec. 1) is an awesome article headline. But the problem runs much deeper: Most of the elected representatives are lapdogs or puppets of the big-monied special interests.  Pulling the puppet strings of money are the auto dealers, energy companies, nursing home industry, health...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Truth about national debt

Responding to letter writer Rennick Heatwole’s concerns, the problem with “the stalemate in Congress over the debt ceiling” in October is not whether we’ll ever “get out of the extraordinary debt that we owe” — God help us if we ever try to pay off the national debt — but rather whether we’re going to pay our bills by honoring the debts we’ve already run up.Our government controls its own currency so — given the political will — can always pay its bills. But Republicans seem willing to crash our economy in order to make Democrats look bad and take power.

