There are so many people that really puzzle me. I don’t understand them at all. They include those who are against wearing a mask during the pandemic and those who don’t get vaccinated. COVID-19 has killed almost 800,000 Americans. I wonder how many of those would be still alive if they had been vaccinated. Probably over 700,000. I also don’t understand those who say President Joe Biden lost the 2020 election without the slightest bit of proof. I also would include the anti-democratic racists.

VENTURA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO