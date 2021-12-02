ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie wins award in recognition of medicines initiative

By Lisa O'Brien
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Shropshire health worker has been rewarded for her determination after her lobbying led to a review in the way medicines ordering will be rolled out across the whole of England. Perseverance paid off for Katie Mulliner who has been leading on supporting GP practices and care homes in...

www.shropshirestar.com

