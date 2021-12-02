ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Video of Joe Biden Claiming He Never Thinks About Donald Trump Goes Viral

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Biden closed his latest speech with a dig at Donald Trump that has gone viral with over 200,000...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 13

Dicky Mcadams
4d ago

Biden is lying. he thinks about president trump when he wakes up and when he goes to bed at night.

Reply(2)
14
Scott
4d ago

Idiot probably can’t remember who Trump is! I bet the old fool asks Jill, “Is that guy the Brandon everyone is cheering for?”

Reply
7
Related
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Worry about Trump continuing to undermine democracy, not his abuse of Mark Milley

Donald Trump strolled out of a set of French doors to take his position under a canary-yellow-and-white striped awning. He was at home, figuratively and, to a large extent, literally, standing before an adoring crowd at Mar-a-Lago, microphone in hand. Then, in the safest possible space Trump might enjoy, he...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News#Bwahahah#Fake News
Washington Times

America can’t survive another three years of Joe Biden

The next presidential election isn’t until 2024. The next president won’t take the inaugural oath until 2025. That’s a long time for the current White House to run its unconstitutional course. America, under Joe Biden, won’t survive the next three years. By the time 2024 rolls around, this country will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sun-Journal

Sidney Powell’s pro-Trump group raised more than $14 million spreading election lies

In the months after President Donald Trump lost the November election, lawyer Sidney Powell raised large sums from donors inspired by her fight to reverse the outcome of the vote. But by April, questions about where the money was going – and how much there was – were helping to sow division between Powell and other leaders of her new nonprofit, Defending the Republic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The obvious problem with blaming coronavirus deaths on Joe Biden

Last Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered a cynical argument against President Biden. After attacking Biden’s proposal that employers mandate either vaccination or weekly testing, McCarthy offered a deeply misleading bit of data. “I know President Biden promised America that he could handle covid,” McCarthy said. “More people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
650K+
Followers
72K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy