Video of Joe Biden Claiming He Never Thinks About Donald Trump Goes Viral
Joe Biden closed his latest speech with a dig at Donald Trump that has gone viral with over 200,000...www.newsweek.com
Joe Biden closed his latest speech with a dig at Donald Trump that has gone viral with over 200,000...www.newsweek.com
Biden is lying. he thinks about president trump when he wakes up and when he goes to bed at night.
Idiot probably can’t remember who Trump is! I bet the old fool asks Jill, “Is that guy the Brandon everyone is cheering for?”
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 13