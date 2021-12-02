Donald Trump Taunts Stacey Abrams Over Georgia Run: 'I'll Beat Her Again'
If Abrams is successful in 2022, she will become the first Black governor of Georgia and the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United...www.newsweek.com
Stacy is serving notice she is coming for you the most powerful Black woman in the State of Georgia Trump you are shaking in your boots because the entire country knows she's the reason you lost the State of Georgia.
Key thing to note...He said I'LL beat her again." Further proof that this nut job thinks he has dominion over everything from Fed to Local, From science to education. The man really believes he's a God and his supporters worship him as one.
I just love how all of these people that DON'T live in Georgia. just has to have a say. They obviously have nothing better to do !
