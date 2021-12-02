ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Taunts Stacey Abrams Over Georgia Run: 'I'll Beat Her Again'

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Abrams is successful in 2022, she will become the first Black governor of Georgia and the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 231

Michael Brown
3d ago

Stacy is serving notice she is coming for you the most powerful Black woman in the State of Georgia Trump you are shaking in your boots because the entire country knows she's the reason you lost the State of Georgia.

Reply(25)
67
HG Braf
3d ago

Key thing to note...He said I'LL beat her again." Further proof that this nut job thinks he has dominion over everything from Fed to Local, From science to education. The man really believes he's a God and his supporters worship him as one.

Reply(12)
46
TOMMY SANFORD
3d ago

I just love how all of these people that DON'T live in Georgia. just has to have a say. They obviously have nothing better to do !

Reply(1)
18
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams is a liar

The two-time Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate claimed this week she has not challenged the outcome of the 2018 Georgia governor's race. This is a bald-faced lie. She challenged and undermined the election's legitimacy even before state authorities certified Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's victory. "I did not challenge the outcome of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Maga#Senate#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
blackchronicle.com

Stacey Abrams’ Georgia governor bid shifted the center of the political universe

Stacey Abrams shifted the center of the political universe Wednesday when she announced her second bid for Georgia’s governorship. She will almost definitely be the Democratic nominee in a campaign that could prove historic – a win would make Abrams the first Black woman in the country to be elected governor and reaffirm Georgia’s leftward slide after turning blue in 2020.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
649K+
Followers
72K+
Post
686M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy