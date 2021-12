The justice secretary has been “fact checked” by a lawyer and filmmaker after claiming the prime minister is “conscientious about guidelines” on mask-wearing.During an interview with Dominic Raab, Sky News’ Kay Burley highlighted that there have been several pictures of Johnson being pictured without a mask on in recent weeks.“Snappers are very good at catching out,” Raab began, before changing his train of thought to: “What I can tell you is I see him wearing a mask.”Burley said he should wear his mask, and then he wouldn’t get caught out by photographers.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO