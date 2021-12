If you have downloaded our Utility Network Foundation solutions, you probably have seen a python toolbox called Utility Data Management Support that we include to help adjust the data sources of the maps and assist when defining an APR on top of the UPDM. We have been working on adding new tools to this toolbox and updating the format to the new ArcGIS Pro toolbox format (atbx). The updated toolbox was not ready in time to make the 2.9 release, but we wanted to make sure we got these tools in your hands to assist with your implementation.

