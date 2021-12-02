Hilltop shooting leaves man in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Hilltop area that left a man in critical condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 2:21 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to the area of S. Highland Avenue and Sheridan Street on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 58-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

