ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Hilltop shooting leaves man in critical condition

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhgvT_0dC1ulqB00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Hilltop area that left a man in critical condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 2:21 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to the area of S. Highland Avenue and Sheridan Street on the report of a shooting.

Columbus police: officers, suspect exchange gunfire after crash on west side

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 58-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit by stray bullet shot into Columbus bedroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering from a minor injury after a stray bullet shot through her bedroom wall Saturday night in Columbus. At 10:39 p.m., Columbus police said, a man was trying to shoot another man behind an abandoned house next the Wyton Court and Binbrook Road intersection in the city’s Linwood […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Drunk driver flips car in Columbus Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a crash that left one person injured in the city’s Short North neighborhood. Around 4:30 Sunday morning, police responded to the intersection of North High Street and Poplar Avenue, and they found a car flipped over with a person trapped inside. Crews worked to extract the driver, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler Co. Sheriff: Woman, 87, robbed; man, 27, stops suspect

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old man is being applauded by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sunday after stopping a suspect wanted in connection with robbing an 87-year-old woman. According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 11:07 a.m. Sunday, the woman was inside the Kroger’s store on the 400 block of Oxford State Road […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting on north side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead Friday morning after a shooting on the north side. Columbus police were called to Oak Grove Court a little after 10 a.m. A male between the ages of 18 and 20 was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the passenger side of a car. The victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus family devastated by theft of food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police and a local family are asking for the public’s help Sunday after a Mexican food truck was reported missing from the Clintonville community this weekend. For the last eight years, the La Poblanita food truck has been located by Northridge Road and Indionola Avenue. Though they’ve had break-ins in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bank robber suspect found near dumpster

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in a bank robbery was found near a dumpster after a helicopter search over Lockbourne Road in Columbus on Tuesday at about 3pm. The Columbus Police aircrew flew overhead after a robbery at the PNC bank at 2060 Lockbourne Road within two minutes of the call going out. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident on Roberts Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One person is dead and two others injured in a three-vehicle collision on Roberts Road Thursday evening at 7:09 p.m. The decedent was pronounced at Doctors Hospital West, and two others were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. One person was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. Police closed the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Wcmh#The Cpd Felony Assault#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Candlelight vigil held for Casey Goodson Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community came together for a candlelight vigil on Saturday, Dec. 4th to remember the life of Casey Goodson Jr. on the one-year anniversary of his death. Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade. “We’re celebrating his life, not the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after crash in pond in Licking County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash after a vehicle drove into a retention pond Thursday night. Deputies were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center on National Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening. When the deputies arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in water. Both deputies proceeded to […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Thieves target The Sycamore in German Village

GERMAN VILLAGE, Ohio (WCMH) — Thieves broke into The Sycamore restaurant in the early hours of Thursday morning, but left empty-handed. The owners posted on social media they will turn a “rough start into some positive energy” by donating 10% of the day’s sales to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. “Last night around 3am, someone smashed […]
SYCAMORE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Barbershops discuss indictment in Goodson Jr. death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On Thursday, barbershops across Columbus were filled with conversations about Jason Meade’s indictment for shooting and killing Casey Goodson Jr. “Some of the cops get indicted but it’s just like…what’s going to be the verdict, the sentence, you know what I mean?” said Terrance Snell, a barber at Blenderz. “It’s about time,” said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville gas leak blocks SB lanes on Spring Rd.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A gas leak in Westerville has lanes blocked on Southbound Spring Rd. between Schrock and Huber Village Friday morning. Westerville Police says Northbound lanes are still open as traffic is being diverted onto Schrock. One southbound lane was reopened on Spring Rd. a little after 11 a.m. Columbia Gas will be […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio troopers seize more than 70 pounds of pot

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated 71 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning.   Sgt. Ray Santiago told the FOX 8 I-Team a trooper stopped the vehicle near mile marker 173 in Summit County at about 9 a.m. Thursday.  Police arrested the two […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy