Memorial for fallen Clayton County officer growing outside police station

Memorial for Clayton County Officer Henry Laxson Memorial outside the Clayton County police department (Clayton County police)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The community is coming together to honor a Clayton County police officer killed in the line of duty.

A memorial is setup outside the police department where people are leaving flowers, pictures and cards for officer Henry Laxson.

Laxson was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call Tuesday night. Police said 35-year-old Arthur Allen Gilliem, of Rex, Georgia, shot and killed two women and critically injured a 12-year-old boy. Gillem shot another officer, identified as Alex Chandler, in the hand before he was killed by police.

The Clayton County Police Department Headquarters building located at 7911 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236. The Clayton County community is welcome to place flowers near the patrol vehicle or memorial wall to show love and appreciation for Laxson.

Retired Fulton County sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Charles Rambo knows what it’s like to lose one of his own. Now, he makes it a point to help grieving families of fallen officers.

“Counseling, that post-traumatic stress disorder kind of training but also reaching out to other organizations, faith based organizations and say help us with resources to provide for these families,” Rambo said.

Laxson and Chandler were two of four officers shot in metro Atlanta and just 24 hours. On Wednesday, two DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded by a man. The suspect was later killed in a shootout with authorities.

Laxson is the third north Georgia police officer killed in the line of duty since November.

Henry County Officer Paramhans Desai was shot as he attempted to make an arrest on Nov. 5. He died from his injuries days later.

Jackson County Deputy Lena Marshall was also shot at a separate call on Nov. 5 when she responded to a domestic incident. She died from her injuries on Nov. 8.

