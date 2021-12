STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 48-year-old Staten Island man was found dead in his vehicle on the New Jersey turnpike on Friday evening. New Jersey state troopers found Gerald D’Aniello unresponsive in his black sedan, which was parked on the shoulder of a ramp of interchange 7A in Robbinsville in Mercer County, N.J., around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to New Jersey State Trooper Charles Marchan. Robbinsville is about 45 miles from Staten Island.

