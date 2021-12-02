ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authors, schedule announced for 45th Writers Week

By Al Lindsey
UC Riverside’s 45th annual Writers Week Festival, the longest-running free literary event in California, has announced its schedule and list of authors. The festival, which will be held virtually, has over 40 confirmed authors who will engage with online audiences during events scheduled for Feb. 12 and 14-18. “Despite...

