Authors, schedule announced for 45th Writers Week

Sarah Elgatian, Eyad Said, and Shalini Jasti are writers for the book series We the Interwoven: An Anthology of Bicultural Iowa, a series from emerging authors who have witnessed or gone through immigration firsthand. The writers were chosen by the Iowa Writers’ House and are members of the Bicultural Iowa Writers Fellowship. Andrea Wilson, founder and executive director of the Iowa Writers’ House and the We the Interwoven series, said her goal is for the three-part series to be accessible to all Iowans, to allow them to see through a window into different experiences. In an interview with The Daily Iowan Elgatian, Said, and Jasti, shared their meaningful stories on immigration, their involvement with the Bicultural Iowa Writers Fellowship, and the difficulties they faced while writing. We the Interwoven: An Anthology of Bicultural Iowa Vol. 3 came out in September.

