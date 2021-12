AMC Networks is canceling one of its cult-favorite series before season 2 of the show starts. That show would be none other than Kevin Can F**k Himself, the new dark comedy series built around former Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy. AMC announced just back in August that it had tapped Kevin Can F**k himself for season 2 renewal, so this announcement that it will be the final run of the show will probably be shocking for quite a few fans. Based on TV Line's exclusive report, it sound like the makers of the show will get to bring things to a proper close.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO