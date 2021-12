Eagles have announced U.S. dates of their “Hotel California” 2022 tour, with a series of shows in February and March. The Nov. 24 announcement follows the Oct. 29 news of their outdoor concert at London’s Hyde Park later in the year. Since 2017, the band has been performing with a revised lineup on stage with Glenn Frey’s son, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill, joining Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.

