Genius Brands International set to acquire minority stake in Your Family

Singapore-based port group PSA International Pte Ltd. has acquired Philadelphia-based logistics and transportation solutions company BDP International from New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., the company said this week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. With 133 offices worldwide, BDP provides logistics solutions for companies in a range of industries, including chemicals, industrial, healthcare, consumer, and retail. The deal adds end-to-end logistics services to PSA’s network of more than 60 deep sea, rail, and inland terminals around the world, and is part of the company’s efforts to develop logistics and supply chain solutions “beyond the port,” company leaders said. “This is an exciting time for us, as BDP will be PSA’s first major acquisition of this nature—a global integrated supply chain and transportation solutions provider with end-to-end logistics capabilities,” PSA’s Tan Chong Meng, group CEO, said in a statement. “Its strengths will complement and extend PSA’s capabilities to provide agile, resilient, and innovative cargo solutions … We see this as a significant and strategic step forward in our vision to co-create an Internet of Logistics and we look forward to welcoming BDP into the PSA family.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO