Genius Brands International set to acquire minority stake in Your Family

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenius Brands International (GBI) in the US is set to rebrand and invest up to €7m (US$7.9m) in Your Family Entertainment (YFE) after taking a minority stake in the German company. LA-based GBI has agreed a deal with YFE shareholder...

Paul Robinson to oversee Kartoon Channel! Worldwide for Genius Brands Int’l

Genius Brands International (GBI)’s acquisition of a minority stake in Your Family Entertainment (YFE) will see kids’ TV veteran Paul Robinson join the US-based company. GBI and YFE announced yesterday that GBI will be initially taking a 28.6% stake in Munich-based YFE for a €6m (US$6.8m), to be followed by a mandatory tender offer for the outstanding shares of YFE.
BUSINESS
Banijay UK acquires Znak TV, appoints founder as Remarkable, Initial CEO

Banijay UK has acquired format specialist prodco Znak TV and appointed its founder Natalka Znak as CEO of its Remarkable Entertainment and Initial labels to create a new unscripted group. Known worldwide for creating formats including Hell’s Kitchen, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Love Island, Znak...
BUSINESS
Sparkling Water Brand Joins Grovara for International Growth

Philadelphia, PA—Waterloo Sparkling Water has joined Grovara’s online marketplace, according to a press release, to help establish its brand in overseas markets. Grovara, which enables seven-click exporting, is positioning Waterloo—known for its fruit-inspired flavors—for multiple international regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The B2B marketplace is currently processing initial orders for Waterloo products.
ECONOMY
Denver Company to Acquire Majority Stake in Space Micro

North County-based announced on Nov. 22 that Denver-based. has agreed to buy a majority stake in the company. Space Micro, founded in 2002, is based in Carmel Mountain Ranch. It had $21 million in revenue last year and 101 employees. It describes itself as an engineering-driven business focused on advancing high-performance satellite communications, digital and electro-optical systems, with more than 2.7 million hours of space flight heritage. Its customers include NASA, the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Air Force, Space and Missile Center, U.S. Special Operations Command, Space IL (recipient of the Google X-Prize Moonshot Award) and the German Space Agency.
BUSINESS
United Fintech Acquires 25% Stake in FairXchange

Christian Frahm’s latest venture, United Fintech has purchased a 25 percent stake in London-based FairXchange, thus making its third acquisition since the launch. However, the amount involved in the transaction was not disclosed. FairXchange provides tools for microstructural analysis to financial market participants, bringing clarity and transparency to execution performance...
BUSINESS
Adventure Ready Brands Acquires LuminAID

Adventure Ready Brands announced the acquisition of LuminAID, maker of solar-powered lighting and charging solutions for the outdoors and emergency use. The transaction closed on November 19. Adventure Ready Brands’ product portfolio includes After Bite insect bite relief, Adventure Medical Kits and Survive Outdoors Longer camping gear. Following an equity...
BUSINESS
Tencent Acquires Minority Stake In Playtonic

Playtonic has confirmed that it has sold a minority stake to Tencent, and will use the investment to scale up “from their current one team structure to multiple teams.”. That will see the developer place “an emphasis on hiring diverse talent from near and afar,” work on improving their headquarters and explore an expansion to new locations.
BUSINESS
Japan’s TBS launches company to fulfil global strategy, builds new studio

Japanese broadcaster TBS is launching a new company to implement its global strategy and is also constructing a new studio. The plans come as part of TBS’s content expansion strategy, dubbed EDGE (Expand Digital, Global and Experience), under its ‘Vision 2030’ programme. Under the EGDE strategy, TBS is establishing a...
BUSINESS
Amazon hires ViacomCBS streaming president Kelly Day for Prime Video

US tech giant Amazon has hired ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI)’s president of streaming, Kelly Day, for a newly created role at its Prime Video SVoD service. Day has become VP of Prime Video International and will report to Mike Hopkins, the former Sony Pictures Television chairman who joined Amazon as senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios last year.
BUSINESS
Anonymous Content, Federation Entertainment launch joint venture

CONTENT LONDON: US-based entertainment studio Anonymous Content and European studio Federation Entertainment have partnered to launch a joint venture and set their first multilingual coproduction. The new France-based entity, Anonymous/Federation, is geared toward developing and producing TV and film projects for both French and global markets. The joint venture will...
BUSINESS
ViacomCBS Networks Int’l appoints Fathima Beckmann to head global inclusion

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has promoted Fathima Beckmann to lead its diversity and inclusion efforts. As VP of global inclusion, Beckmann will report to Marva Smalls, executive VP and global head of inclusion at ViacomCBS, and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of VCNI, heading a global team driving diversity and inclusion strategies and initiatives.
BUSINESS
The Green Organic Dutchman Acquires Galaxie Brands

The Green Organic Dutchman Acquires Galaxie Brands. TGOD will now be able to use Galaxie’s 26,000 sq. ft. Ontario production facility, which is fully licensed by Health Canada and operational with 2.0 production capabilities. The Galaxie Facility will provide TGOD with additional cultivation, value-added processing, packaging, extraction, and product development capabilities. Galaxie will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TGOD and will remain the license holder for the Galaxie Facility.
BUSINESS
Sony Pictures Television completes acquisition of UK drama prodco Bad Wolf

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has confirmed its long-rumoured purchase of Cardiff-based Bad Wolf, the production company behind BBC and HBO dramas His Dark Materials and Industry. SPT has taken a majority stake in the business in a deal which includes the Wolf Studios Wales sound stage facility in Cardiff and...
BUSINESS
Global port group acquires BDP International

Singapore-based port group PSA International Pte Ltd. has acquired Philadelphia-based logistics and transportation solutions company BDP International from New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., the company said this week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. With 133 offices worldwide, BDP provides logistics solutions for companies in a range of industries, including chemicals, industrial, healthcare, consumer, and retail. The deal adds end-to-end logistics services to PSA’s network of more than 60 deep sea, rail, and inland terminals around the world, and is part of the company’s efforts to develop logistics and supply chain solutions “beyond the port,” company leaders said. “This is an exciting time for us, as BDP will be PSA’s first major acquisition of this nature—a global integrated supply chain and transportation solutions provider with end-to-end logistics capabilities,” PSA’s Tan Chong Meng, group CEO, said in a statement. “Its strengths will complement and extend PSA’s capabilities to provide agile, resilient, and innovative cargo solutions … We see this as a significant and strategic step forward in our vision to co-create an Internet of Logistics and we look forward to welcoming BDP into the PSA family.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ViacomCBS International Studios partners with emerging talent in the UK

CONTENT LONDON: ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has struck five first-look deals with emerging talent from the UK covering the media giant’s channels and platforms, including Paramount+. The first round of deals are part of an ongoing initiative by VIS intended to provide meaningful opportunities for diverse creators. As a part...
BUSINESS
Kudos seeking glory after taking stake in Leeds-based What’s the Story?

Banijay UK-owned Kudos has entered the podcast business by taking a minority stake in Leeds-based podcast company What’s the Story?. SAS: Rogue Heroes producer Kudos will take a 25% stake in the company, which is led by ex-TV producers Darrell Brown and Sophie Ellis. The deal follows the first-look agreement...
BUSINESS
Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
Your complete news round-up from Content London 2021

C21’s development market and conference Content London returned as a physical event this week, with delegates and speakers converging on the UK capital for three days of networking and insights into the global content business. To help you catch up on the trends that emerged this week and the announcements...
ECONOMY
BBCS promotes Ryan O’Dowd to oversee entertainment and music in US

BBC Studios (BBCS) in LA has promoted senior VP of entertainment development Ryan O’Dowd to executive VP of entertainment and music. In his new role, will focus on developing high-profile talent-driven projects, major entertainment formats and original series, spanning gameshows, music programmes and lifestyle series. O’Dowd will also collaborate with...
MUSIC

