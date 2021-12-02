Is it possible to organize a sprint retrospective before sprint review?

If you scan the headlines you will see the word “resilience” just about everywhere. The concept is particularly true for project managers since there is little doubt that the last 2 years have been particularly challenging on many fronts. Not only must the projects survive, they must be adaptable and thrive. The growth of business transformation, perhaps accelerated by Covid19, appears to have a correlation to increased unethical business behavior. In this presentation, we demonstrate how to use ethical decision-making principles to make wise decisions. Additionally, the presenters from the PMI Ethics Insight Team provide an overview of the newly review Ethics Toolkit for PMI Practitioners, the Ethical Decision-Making Framework and a variety of realistic, yet hypothetical ethical dilemmas.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO