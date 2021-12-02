ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it possible to organize a sprint retrospective before sprint review?

 3 days ago

Hi all! My question is that is it possible to organize a sprint retrospective before sprint review? I know that we should also...

projectmanagement.com

Construction Advice Needed for Applications and Budget tracking

Construction PMs How do you track your teams hours in correlation with the project timeline and budget. IE: I budgeted x amount for labor and a specific contractor is projected to cost X amount. also which apps. Also which apps for project management, estimating, employee time tracking, and inventory. I am looking for something that can handle most of it allowing us to not have so many apps and subscriptions.
projectmanagement.com

recruitment for IT PM - task to resolve for Candidate

Currently I am in recruitment process to my PMO team. I have 1 candidate who did good impression on 1st interview meeting and so now he got to the 2nd stage. During the 2nd stage meeting on-site I wanted to give him task-solving situation so that I could see how would be manage a given situation.
JOBS
projectmanagement.com

Dual track Agile

Just in order to learn, could you explain what does mean "dual track"?. Divya - While it is less prone to waterfall-behavior than Scrum, dual track is still not as efficient as a true continuous flow based approach where the granularity of discovery and construction is for a single work item.
projectmanagement.com

Resilient Projects and Tough Decisions

If you scan the headlines you will see the word “resilience” just about everywhere. The concept is particularly true for project managers since there is little doubt that the last 2 years have been particularly challenging on many fronts. Not only must the projects survive, they must be adaptable and thrive. The growth of business transformation, perhaps accelerated by Covid19, appears to have a correlation to increased unethical business behavior. In this presentation, we demonstrate how to use ethical decision-making principles to make wise decisions. Additionally, the presenters from the PMI Ethics Insight Team provide an overview of the newly review Ethics Toolkit for PMI Practitioners, the Ethical Decision-Making Framework and a variety of realistic, yet hypothetical ethical dilemmas.
projectmanagement.com

Hybrid approach

Each situation is different and so is every project and every organization so it all depends on the environment and culture the org operates in. Many organizations these days operate in a hybrid approach. Business Agility is important especially with our rapidly evolving world. Jorge - Hybrid just means a...
projectmanagement.com

Remote Working Tools

Hello All. What are some of the best software tools that you started to use for remote working during the pandemic? Eager to hear from everyone. We started to use DailyBot and Shifts.
COMPUTERS
projectmanagement.com

Software Project Outcomes with/without 3rd Party Vendor

Is there research on software project outcomes when a company employs a vendor to assist with implementation?. Quick context: I'm involved in helping my company select a new Project Portfolio Management software. We're evaluating whether or not to hire a 3rd party to assist in rollout but was looking for research that shows the impact of having a partner or not having a partner.
SOFTWARE
Cyclingnews

Hinze, Friedrich dominate women's sprint

Emma Hinze overcame a crash in the opening round of the women's Keirin that saw her eliminated from the event to keep her lead in the UCI Track Champions League by winning the Sprint ahead of compatriot Lea Friedrich. Hinze clashed with Canadian Lauriane Genest in the Keirin and both...
KNOXVILLE, TN

