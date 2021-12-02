ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Select field of five take Tingle Creek test

Nube Negra, Chacun Pour Soi and Greaneteen – second, third and fourth in last year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase – all meet again in a high-class renewal of the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown.

Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra only found Put The Kettle On half a length too good in March and while he was below par at the Punchestown Festival, he returned to action with a classy victory over Politologue in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

Chacun Pour Soi had Nube Negra – and stablemate Allaho – a long way behind him when hugely impressive at Punchestown, but his Cheltenham defeat, a first run outside of Ireland since joining Willie Mullins, does leave him with a small question to answer.

Paul Nicholls, who has won the race more than any other trainer and is looking for a 12th victory in the Grade One, ran Greaneteen in the Haldon Gold Cup first time out this season and while he faced a huge task at the weights that day, he is expected to strip much fitter on this occasion.

Nicholls also runs Hitman, second in the Haldon Gold Cup first time out, his first run since a wind operation.

He finished second to Allmankind in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase on this card 12 months ago.

The small but select field of five is completed by Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Guinness, the mount of Rachael Blackmore.

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore are back looking for more big race glory

The due have already backed up their success in the major races in the UK last season by teaming up to win the Betfair Chase with A Plus Tard and go in search of another Grade One with last year’s Arkle third.

Allaho, Cheddleton and Defi Du Seuil were the three not declared at the 48-hour stage.

Skelton will be aiming to follow up last year’s victory of Allmankind in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase with Third Time Lucki, impressive in his two runs over fences to date.

Alan King’s Edwardstone, Donald McCain’s Minella Drama and Nicholls’ Il Ridoto are among a field of seven for the other Grade One on the card.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Ben Stokes scores 42 in valuable batting practice during Ashes warm-up match

Ben Stokes backed up from claiming two wickets on the second day of England’s final warm-up match ahead of the Ashes to score 42 runs from 56 balls against England Lions in Brisbane. The Lions had set a total of 226 for four at Wellington Point in Queensland, with England responding during Friday’s final day with Stokes’s contribution and 37 more from opener Rory Burns.Chris Woakes took an early wicket for the Lions as Haseeb Hameed fell for seven, while Dawid Malan and Joe Root also departed for single-figure scores of eight and nine respectively.Two wickets for @benstokes38 and an...
SPORTS
SkySports

Tingle Creek Chase: Bryony Frost ends dramatic week with Grade One victory on Greaneteen for Paul Nicholls

An emotional Bryony Frost was left close to tears after riding Greaneteen to win the Grade One Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday. Frost gave testimony at a BHA hearing this week into seven individual charges brought against weighing room colleague Robbie Dunne for prejudicial conduct and violent and threatening behaviour. Dunne denies all charges of prejudicial conduct and two of the three of violent and threatening behaviour. The hearing recommences on December 7.
WORLD
