ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

U.K.'s Facebook order could chill tech acquisitions

By Ashley Gold
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.K.'s move to unwind Facebook's Giphy acquisition raises the prospect of a new world in which many different international regulators can block tech deals. Why it matters: It's the first time a foreign competition authority has ordered a Big Tech company to sell off an asset. The U.K....

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

UK to require pre-departure negative COVID test amid Omicron fears

The United Kingdom on Saturday announced that all travelers would be required to submit a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight, regardless of vaccination status. Why it matters: The move comes amid fears that the newly-identified Omicron variant possesses enough mutations to evade immune systems and drive up a new wave of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
Axios

Trump social media group raises $1 billion from undisclosed investors

Donald Trump's social media startup on Saturday announced that it secured $1 billion in new investment as part of its ongoing efforts to become publicly traded via a blank check company. Between the lines: None of the investors were identified, which is highly unusual for this sort of transaction. Details:...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Tech Company#European Union#Uk#Eu#British#Giphy Gifs#Cma
The Guardian

Covid: figures reveal vaccine lottery for children in England

Children in some parts of England are three times more likely to be vaccinated than others, figures from the House of Commons library show, prompting Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s newly appointed shadow education secretary, to criticise the government for its lacklustre efforts to vaccinate young teenagers. The figures – collated by...
LOTTERY
AFP

French concern about Chinese Alibaba cloud for Paris 2024

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group's role as a "worldwide partner" of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has sparked a behind-the-scenes battle to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data. "There is a fight," Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) said earlier, before adding that it was "complicated". "We are battling away and explaining that for security reasons, including personal data, this is not possible," he added, declining to give more details. Alibaba, a symbol of China's success in the digital economy but now in the sights of the Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC's 13 "worldwide partners".
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Apple and Google’s best apps of the year, Amazon Appstore fails, Twitter’s new CEO

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Facebook Portal+ (2021) Review

Facebook’s Portal smart displays are powerful but uneven communication tools: They have excellent cameras and support top videoconferencing platforms, but you can’t use them to make phone calls and they integrate some apps in nonintuitive ways. The 2021 edition of the 14-inch Portal+ ($349), the largest and priciest entry in Facebook's lineup, is no different. Its screen is smaller than that of the first-generation, 15.6-inch Portal+, and although the new model can tilt up or down, it's stuck in a landscape orientation unlike its predecessor. It also costs a lot more than both the Portal ($179) and the portable, battery-equipped Portal Go ($199), as well as the Editors’ Choice award-winning Amazon Echo Show 8 ($129.99). Of course, there's also the matter of Facebook itself and how you feel about it as a company. So unless you need a large screen, we recommend one of the more affordable competitors from Amazon and Google.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

New Privacy Rules Could Derail User Data Collection by Companies

Both tech giants and governments have been debuting new rules that could throw off the flow of user data that is used by companies for targeting with online ads, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 2). Apple, for example, has changed things on its devices to restrict how...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Okcoin hires former Facebook spokesperson Randi Zuckerberg to grow female user base

Cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin has announced Randi Zuckerberg — the sister of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — will be joining the platform’s brand advisory council in its aim to bring more women into crypto. In a Thursday announcement, Okcoin said that in addition to hiring Zuckerberg, the exchange would be committing...
MARKETS
Mac Observer

Facebook Takes on Apple Cash With New Split Payments in Messenger

Next week, Facebook will start to test Split Payments in Messenger as a bid to compete with the likes of Venmo and Apple Cash. With this feature, in a group chat you can select Split Payments or go to the Payments Hub in Messenger settings. You’ll be asked to choose the amount that will be split evenly with all members of the group. You can also choose to change the amount for everyone, with or without yourself included.
INTERNET
The Conversation UK

Facebook: latest court case shows how Europe is clamping down on big tech

Facebook’s approach to users’ data has just been dealt a major blow from the European court of justice (ECJ). In an answer to a question from Germany’s highest court, the ECJ’s advocate general – whose opinion is not binding but is generally followed by the court – has made an essential clarification to Europe’s data protection law to confirm that consumer associations can bring actions on behalf of individuals.
WORLD
pymnts

EMEA Daily: UK Enforces New Listing Rules for Exchanges; Facebook Faces Lawsuits Over Alleged EU Privacy Violations

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the U.K. revises listing rules for exchanges; Facebook could face potential litigation over alleged European Union privacy violations; the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) scraps a 90-day reauthentication open banking rule; Wirex launches a $1 million token holiday giveaway; Verto and Banking Circle partner on international payments; and more.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Facebook took down a fake Swiss scientist account that was part of an international misinfo campaign

Buried deep within Facebook’s November report on Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior is a tale of international intrigue that seems more like a Netflix drama than an attempted disinformation campaign (although the way Netflix mines social media for ideas these days, maybe stay tuned). On July 24th, a Swiss biologist named Wilson Edwards claimed on Facebook and Twitter that the US was pressuring World Health Organization (WHO) scientists studying the origins of COVID-19.
INTERNET
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Google Delays Required Office Return

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it is delaying its required return-to-office plans that were scheduled to start Jan. 10 at the earliest for U.S. offices. The tech company said it would wait until next year to decide when its office-return plan will take effect, according to an email that Chris Rackow, Google’s vice president of global security, sent to employees Thursday. Google’s shifting office-reopening plans were earlier reported by CNBC.
BUSINESS
click orlando

Facebook sold ads promoting anti-vaccine messages

Facebook has reportedly made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling ads that promote anti-vaccine messages and compare America’s COVID-19 response to Nazi Germany. In one ad, Facebook promoted a sweater emblazoned with the words “I’m originally from America but I currently reside in 1941 Germany.”. [TRENDING: Florida teen charged with...
INTERNET
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
68K+
Followers
30K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy