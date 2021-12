New COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Henrico, following a steady three-month decline. Average new daily cases in the county have been rising for the past week – from 36 Nov. 16 to 52 Monday, according to Virginia Department of Health data – and have pushed Henrico back into the “high” transmission level after two weeks in the “substantial” level. The county has witnessed three days since Nov. 17 with more than 50 new cases, after having experienced only three such days in the previous three and a half weeks.

