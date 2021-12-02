-Notable quotes from the Reuters Next conference

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Reuters Next is hosting three days of interviews, panels and presentations with 150+ global leaders discussing the biggest business, social and environmental challenges for the year ahead.

Following are some notable quotes from the second day of the Dec. 1-3 conference.

ELVIRA NABIULLINA, RUSSIAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

"Our estimates are that these (new coronavirus) waves can be more pro-inflationary. But there is a lot of uncertainty about this new strain and what reaction it will require from the governments, authorities around the world. It is too preliminary to assess the exact impact on the economy and inflation."

"I think everybody expects that the Fed will tighten monetary policy. The question is when, how fast? Nowadays, tightening is quite well communicated ... we know that this tightening will happen and we calibrate our monetary policy taking into account these movements.

"I understand that it will not be very easy for all global financial markets, but I think many emerging markets are better prepared for this move than, for example, in 2013."

JIN MONTESANO, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER AT LIXIL GROUP CORP

"It's (the office) no longer the place to work. ... Wherever you get work done is where you work."

MEGHANA REDDY, VICE PRESIDENT OF VIDEO MESSAGING SERVICE LOOM

"The traditional model of how we work has been broken. I think there's a real opportunity there to just say, let's have work fit into our lives in a better way, as opposed to us fit our lives into work."

ELLENE A. SANA, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CENTRE FOR MIGRANT ADVOCACY

"There is no justification to treat migrant workers any less than the locals. Foreigners who are coming now into the countries are not occupiers, they are not out there to conquer Singapore or Malaysia, they are out there to contribute to creating wealth of the countries.

"We should treat them all with a sense of dignity and afford them the rights that they do deserve."

AUDREY TANG, TAIWAN'S DIGITAL MINISTER

"There will be in the future more summit gatherings for democracy. So, for all the governments and peoples around the world who feel maybe slighted that they have not be invited as a participant, my suggestion is to double down on realising democracy so that maybe by the next round we will be sharing the same stage."

RANIA AL MASHAT, EGYPT'S INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION MINISTER

On issuing green bonds and establishing an environmental standards goal for public projects: "These are messages that say a country at our stage of development is taking the climate agenda quite seriously, diversifying sources of finance, making sure that the projects are environmentally friendly."

BHAVISH AGGARWAL, CEO OF INDIAN RIDE-HAILING COMPANY OLA

"Our vision for the Ola business is to be a large, broad-based mobility platform.

"Our ambitions in electrification are to make India the global electric vehicle hub."

EOIN MURRAY, HEAD OF INVESTMENT AT FEDERATED HERMES

On sustainable investing: "As an active manager, there's a part of me which doesn't mind that some of the data doesn't entirely line up, because it means the rewards go to those that do their homework properly and unearth the real gems."

JULIE GORTE, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AT IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT

On sustainable reporting: "For companies the watchword is, look, people are going to find out stuff about you, whether you tell them or not. If you want them to know what the truth is, tell them."

JUSTIN HALL, PARTNER AT GOLDEN GATE VENTURES

"One of the biggest factors when it comes to the irrational valuation (of startups in Southeast Asia) ... is the influx of U.S. and global money. There is an extraordinary amount of money coming into the region ... and the end result is that you have ... too much money chasing after too few deals."

