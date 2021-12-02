ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Litecoin price analysis: LTC steps down to $205 as bears pierce through bullish momentum

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice dropped down to $205.6 level. Litecoin price analysis supports the bears. Support is still stable at $198.5. The Litecoin price analysis shows the price is headed down as a downshift in price trend has been recorded today. The bearish strike has impacted the cryptocurrency value as a decrease in price...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Aave Price Analysis: AAVE/USD set to break past the $210 soon

Aave price analysis is bullish today. AAVE/USD is currently trading at $199. Support found around $170. The analysis of Aave’s price is bullish today, as we anticipate further recovery to follow after a fast rejection of the downside at $170 previous June swing low. As a result, AAVE/USD is expected to return to retest previously strong support around $225 as resistance.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Quant price analysis: QNT recovers well from a flash crash, gaining 18 percent overnight

The Quant price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for QNT/USD is present at $198.8. The support is present at $187.5. The Quant price analysis is bullish today, as the price has increased significantly. The Quant crashed heavily yesterday along with the market but recovered the entire loss by the end of the second half yesterday and continues upside today. Overall the QNT/USD has been on a downwards trend since 11th September, and after yesterday’s crash, expectations were low for Quant to recover to the extent it did, as the trend is downwards and Quant failed to peak during November when most coins reached ATH following Bitcoin rally. However, QNT is now near its strong support from where it started its rally towards ATH at the start of September.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Elrond price analysis: EGLD price recovers to 326 gaining 17 percent

Elrond price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for EGLD is present at $345. Support is present at $318. The Elrond price analysis is bullish for today as the bulls have covered an upwards range. Today’s bullish momentum is healthy as EGLD has gained significant value overnight. Overall the price trend line is still downwards, as the price peaked at $491 on 22nd November, and the coin started to decline from 23rd November. The bearish slide has cost EGLD $165 in price value since then. However, the EGLD is near the $309 strong support zone if observed over the larger picture and has been lifted before reaching this level.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT to retest support at $27.2, as price steps down to $28.7

Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for DOT/USD is present at $33.6. Support for DOT/USD is present at $27.2. The Polkadot price analysis is bearish today as a further decrease in price has been observed. The price has been devalued till $28.7 today as well after encountering extreme loss yesterday when the coin crashed from $33.7 down to $29.3 while swinging as low as $27 at a time. The DOT/USD has been on a downtrend since 5th November, and today it completed a month of being on the decline, setting a lower low for the last two months. Currently, the price had come below the consolidation level of the month of September before it started its journey towards the higher side.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ltc#Price Analysis#Price Level#Bears#Litecoin Price#The Ltc Usd
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

Solana price analysis is bullish today. Rejection was seen at $170. SOL/USD is presently trading at $195. Today’s Solana price analysis is bullish, as the currency has rejected further downside at $170 after a solid decline in the previous 24 hours. As a result, we may infer that SOL/USD has hit a new low and that the value will rise again over the next 24 hours.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK retraces to $21, slowly looks to decline again?

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. LINK/USD retraced to $21 Yesterday. Another test of downside is currently in progress. Chainlink price analysis is bearish today as selling pressure has returned after resistance was found at $21 late Yesterday. Therefore, we expect LINK/USD to move towards another test of downside later in the day.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA to retest downside before further recovery to $1.50?

Cardano price analysis is bearish today. ADA/USD recovered to $1.445 yesterday. Bearish momentum slowly returned overnight. Cardano price analysis is bearish today as we saw a slowdown for the recovery overnight around $1.445. Therefore, ADA/USD will likely retest the downside again and set a higher low before more upside can be seen.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Algorand price analysis: ALGO recovers to $1.70, can the bulls break through?

Algorand price analysis suggests upwards movement as the bulls dominate the markets. The closest support level lies at $1.6250. ALGO price faces resistance at $1.700 and further above at the $1.7450 mark. The Algorand price analysis shows that after falling to the $1.50 mark, the bulls quickly rose to defend...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC finds resistance at $50,000, ready to move lower again?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD recovered 17 percent. Resistance was found at $50,000. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect the current consolidation below $50,000 to end with another drop later today. BTC/USD likely needs to retest the downside before further recovery can continue. The cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP bows down to the $0.8 range. Do bulls stand any chance?

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance is found at $1.0. Support for XRP is found at $0.81. The Ripple price analysis report is bearish today. Bears have extended the decline as the price has stooped to the $0.8 range today after getting rejected at $0.96 earlier yesterday. In one instance, bulls tried to take over yesterday but were declined, and the coin kept rolling down. Today after breaking downwards and plummeting low towards $0.88, bulls have again shown up and have lifted the price back to $0.89. However, the situation looks like the bears have played the deciding shot at the start of the trading session, which may define the entire day’s progress.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

AXS price analysis: The bear broke all the Moving average support and continues the bearish trend.

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is near the support as the bears are putting a lot of pressure to push the price down. Also, the bulls are not giving up, as we can see the Wicks created by the bulls. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the bears will break the support, or the bulls are going to make a comeback? First, we can see the MACD, showing red histograms as the MACD line is below the signal line, and there is no sign that the line will change its direction soon. In Addition, to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 44, and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA crossed the 50MA in a downwards direction which is a bearish sign and both 20MA,50MA are above the 100MA.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK finds support at $19 amid a flash crash

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Price has decreased up to $19.4. Support at $19 still persists. The Chainlink price analysis is bearish for today as the LINK price also crashed in the bears market today. LINK also took the unexpected dip along with the broader crypto market. LINK was on a downtrend for the past few weeks, as a constant bearish pressure was there. A more intense downtrend was observed in the market today as the price moved down to $19 today while swinging as low as $16.8 at an instance.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ spikes to $3.40, begins to recover

Tezos price analysis is bullish today. XTZ/USD found support at $3.40. Strong rejection higher was seen since. Tezos price analysis is bullish today as we expect further recovery to follow later in the day. Since XTZ/USD saw strong rejection for downside at the $3.40 mark, we expect recovery to follow over the weekend.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB briefly spikes below $500, sharp reversal incoming?

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD dropped over 20 since yesterday. Support was found at $490. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today as we expect swift recovery to follow after further downside was sharply rejected once the $490 mark was reached this morning. Therefore, BNB/USD has set a new swing low and is ready to regain some of the loss over the next 24 hours.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: Bitcoin hits lowest since mid-Oct, breaks below $50k; falling to $47k range

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC has fallen below the psychological mark of $50k. Bitcoin continues to look for support. The Bitcoin price analysis report reveals a dramatic bearish situation as the Bitcoin fell below the $50,000 range today, and a sudden drift towards the $47,000 range has been observed as well. This looks like the strongest correction after May 2021, when Bitcoin closed below the EMA100, as the bearish pressure is immense and something the same is happeninging again. Speculations for BTC to go as low as $48,000, even down to 45,000 were already in the market, and the bearish indications for the past few days were already confirming them. But speculations are speculations, and rumors are rumors. What happened today was expected, but it came as a surprise to many in such a sudden plunge.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

BNB Price Analysis: BNB Token Price Recovers After A Long Bearish Day

The BNB token price shows bullish recovery to enter the ascending triangle. The BNB/BTC pair trades at 0.01173 BTC with a rise of 7.19%. The 24 -hours volume of the token is $4.69 Billion, indicating a 140% rise. The BNB token price action shows a bullish recovery after a downfall...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Aave Price Analysis: AAVE drop to June low at $170, quickly reacts higher

Aave price analysis is bullish today. AAVE/USD saw a strong selloff overnight continue. Support found around $170. Aave price analysis is bullish today as we expect further recovery to follow after a quick rejection of downside at $170 previous June swing low. Therefore, AAVE/USD is likely headed to retest previous support around $225 as resistance.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy