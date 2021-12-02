Litecoin price analysis: LTC steps down to $205 as bears pierce through bullish momentum

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is near the support as the bears are putting a lot of pressure to push the price down. Also, the bulls are not giving up, as we can see the Wicks created by the bulls. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the bears will break the support, or the bulls are going to make a comeback? First, we can see the MACD, showing red histograms as the MACD line is below the signal line, and there is no sign that the line will change its direction soon. In Addition, to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 44, and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA crossed the 50MA in a downwards direction which is a bearish sign and both 20MA,50MA are above the 100MA.

