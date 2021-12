Whether you’re brimming over with the joy of the season or feeling like ole Ebenezer himself, Eastern Arizona College has just the thing for you. The Festival of Carols: O Holy Night is Tuesday night. For the last 30 years the Eastern Arizona College’s Division of Fine Arts has been hosting the event, which features the college’s choral and instrumental music departments, as well as many choir groups, including GilaSoul Singers, EVOlution, the show choir; Encore, the vocal jazz ensemble; Resonus, the tenor/bass choir and an A cappella choir.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO