HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — On a windy November day, our own Ashley King toured the stables of Oaklawn as owners, trainers and vets prepare for opening day on December 3. While there we found the perfect tour guide in 9-year-old Lacey. “They say I’m famous at school all the time because they can look me up on the internet and they’ll pick up pictures of me and my mom and the horses."

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO