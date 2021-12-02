ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

COMIC: Birdseed's 29th episode

Arizona Daily Wildcat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Konrad is back with "Birdseed," a weekly comic for birds...

www.wildcat.arizona.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arizona Daily Wildcat

COMIC: Paleo University's seventh episode

Three dinosaurs try to survive their first year of college in Jamelle Texeria's Paleo University. Let us come to you. The Daily Wildcat, straight to your inbox. News. Science/Health. Sports. Arts/Lifestyle. You choose. You cancel at any time.
TUCSON, AZ
bookriot.com

Episode 116 History’s Mysteries

Tune in as Katie and special guest velocireader Liberty talk about their favorite new and backlist historical mystery titles!. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!. Currently Reading. The Great American Deception...
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Wildcat#Science Health#Arts Lifestyle
hot1061.com

RIHANNA HAS AN ANSWER TO THOSE PREGNANCY RUMORS

Rihanna is shutting down the latest batch of pregnancy rumors, addressing the speculation by responding to a fan named “Jen” in the most RiRi way ever. What? Didn’t they tell you that she was a savage?. Following a recent appearance in Barbados to accept “the order of National Hero” from...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama reveals return of surprise actor in season 19

The jury's out on whether NCIS is about to bring back Mark Harmon, but we do know for certain that one former star will be coming back for the show's 19th season. Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick Torres on the series, confirmed the impending return of a fan-favourite character in a recent Instagram post, as the cast get on with filming.
CELEBRITIES
People

Tessica Brown Shares New Hair Trauma After Gorilla Glue Ordeal Earlier This Year

Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray, is dealing with another hair dilemma. After undergoing surgery to remove the adhesive from her hair, Brown has been focused on repairing the damage and regrowing her strands using a line of haircare she developed called Forever Hair. As the hair started to grow in, Brown thought it was ready to be color-treated. But when she attempted to dye it, chunks started to fall out.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Charles Spencer leaves fans stunned with unseen childhood photo

Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Montana Of 300 Fighting For His Life With COVID-19 & Pneumonia

Chicago rapper Montana of 300 is fighting for his life in the hospital with a serious case of COVID-19 and pneumonia. This comes just weeks after the 32-year-old shared anti-vaccine messages on social media. The self-proclaimed "Rap God" shared his diagnosis on social media this week after letting people know...
MONTANA STATE
TVShowsAce

Chris Combs Drops 100-Lbs. Without Weight Loss Surgery

Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman’s brother Chris Combs has managed to lose 100 pounds without the assistance of weight loss surgery. 1000-Lb. Sisters fans took to Reddit recently to call attention to how much weight Chris Combs has managed to lose in the past year. And, they pointed out Tammy and Amy’s brother was able to drop an impressive amount of weight without the assistance of weight loss surgery.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks flawless in LBD as she dances in her dressing room

Miranda Lambert is enjoying a well-deserved rest after a hectic work schedule, but that's not stopping her from sharing fun videos with her fans on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the country singer looked fabulous in a little black dress as she danced around in her dressing room while putting on perfume.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy