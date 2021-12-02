Minecraft set to be 30% faster on Linux with Mesa drivers

Computer applications consist of many small files that are linked together to perform a set of tasks. Because they get presented as "apps," colorful icons in the menu or on a desktop, most of us think of applications as a single, almost tangible thing. And in a way, it's comforting to think of them that way because they feel manageable that way. If an application is actually the amalgamation of hundreds of little library and asset files scattered throughout your computer, where's the application? And existential crisis aside, what happens when one application needs one version of a library while another application demands a different version?

