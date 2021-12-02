ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Minecraft set to be 30% faster on Linux with Mesa drivers

By View PC info
GamingOnLinux
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're using the open source Mesa drivers on Linux (mostly AMD/Intel) and you're a fan of Minecraft, the next Mesa release is going to give you a big performance uplift. Mesa has a feature that allows certain applications to use threaded OpenGL, which can give a pretty good performance improvement....

www.gamingonlinux.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft: How to Make Charcoal

Charcoal has many uses in Minecraft. You can use it as a replacement for coal to make campfires, fire charges and torches. It is also used as a fuel source, much like coal. However, it does not have its own ore block like coal, so you cannot find it in caves. While charcoal acts as a substitute for coal, the method of obtaining it is very different. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to make charcoal in Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Port Forward Minecraft

Many safety features designed to keep your computer and consoles healthy can also prevent games from performing correctly. Your Minecraft installation might experience errors or even not start at all if certain parts of the game can’t communicate outside of your computer. If you’re running a server, it’s even more critical to ensure the game has all the access it needs to perform correctly.
VIDEO GAMES
addictivetips.com

How to install Aseprite on Linux

Aseprite is a pixel-art program that users can use to create 2D animations for video games. It is paid software, and users can purchase the product via the official website. However, the source code is also available for free. Here’s how to install Aseprite on Linux. Steam. If you’re OK...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesa Glthread#Saints Row#American Truck Simulator#Humble Store#Vanilla Mincraft#Fabulously Optimized
linuxtoday.com

How to Set Up FTP Server in Rocky Linux 8.4

FTP stands for File Transfer Protocol, which relies on client/server technology. It is a software application that transfers files between systems. The FTP protocol was developed in the 1970s and is one of the most commonly used protocols to transfer data between computers over the Internet. However, despite being an...
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Install apps on Linux with Flatpak

Computer applications consist of many small files that are linked together to perform a set of tasks. Because they get presented as "apps," colorful icons in the menu or on a desktop, most of us think of applications as a single, almost tangible thing. And in a way, it's comforting to think of them that way because they feel manageable that way. If an application is actually the amalgamation of hundreds of little library and asset files scattered throughout your computer, where's the application? And existential crisis aside, what happens when one application needs one version of a library while another application demands a different version?
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Linux 5.16-rc3 Released With Alder Lake ITMT Fix, Other Driver Fixes

Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.16-rc3 with plenty of fixes included. With it being US Thanksgiving week, he's also having fun with this kernel by having adjusted the codename to "Gobble Gobble" in reference to turkeys. In today's 5.16-rc3 announcement, Torvalds noted, "So rc3 is usually a bit larger than...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Hash Passwords in Linux

Passwords should never be stored as plain text. Whether we are talking about a web application or an operating system, they should always be in the hash form (on Linux, for example, hashed passwords are stored in the /etc/shadow file). Hashing is the process through which, by the use of complex algorithms, a password is turned into a different string. Learn how to hash passwords in Linux here.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Minecraft
linuxtoday.com

Setting up an iSCSI Target and Initiator in Linux

This article will help you learn how to set up/configure iSCSI on Linux/Unix-based systems. iSCSI stands for Internet Small Computer System Interface, which is an industry-standard protocol mainly used to share the storage device over the TCP/IP layer. Unlike Samba or NFS, which work at the file system level, iSCSI works only on the block-level device. Most block-level storage devices have the capability of built-in work to share data across volumes. Learn more about iSCSI and how to use it here.
SOFTWARE
GamingOnLinux

Caves & Cliffs: Part II has arrived for Minecraft

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. I'm going to be starting a fresh world and getting back into it for this, exciting. Will you be diving in again if you previously managed to put it down? Always fun to see just how much games have changed over time from checking out older versions. I remember Minecraft being one of the first bigger games that I played on Linux so many years ago. It sure has come a long way.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

As GOG struggles, Steam hit a new high of 27M people online

Recently we had news that DRM-free store GOG has been struggling with losses, and here's Steam continuing to just smash through previous records. With the previous all-time high of 26,922,926 users online back in April 2021, on November 28 it yet again broke the record with 27,384,959 according to SteamDB. At the time the record hit, around 7.8 million were actually in-game and while it's of course spread across so many, the winner continues to be Valve's own free to play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with about 915,791 online playing.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Your monthly catch-up post is here for November 2021

Here is a look back some of the most popular articles on GamingOnLinux for November 2021, an easy way to for you to keep up to date on what has happened in the past month for Linux gaming, open source and other general Linux news. If you wish to keep...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Valve reportedly developing a Half-Life shooter-strategy hybrid

There's been some reports circulating thanks to YouTuber Tyler McVicker (previously known as Valve News Network) that goes into some detail about what Valve is up to. Seems like we might get an RTS/FPS hybrid for the Steam Deck. It seems that Half-Life 3 continues to not be a thing too.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea announced for 2022

Developers at Motion Twin / Evil Empire have announced Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC that will be releasing in early 2022 (Q1) and it has a teaser. The developer has said it will cost $4.99 at release, which will help continue to fund another year of free updates for Dead Cells along with the next project from Motion Twin. The Queen and the Sea finishes the path started with The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls, giving you a new ending to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

KDE developer suggests Plasma needs to be simpler by default

What this doesn't mean is Plasma is going to get "dumbed-down". Sounds like they're not going to be targetting people in the lowest category of computing skill with their thinking. Noting that they would likely never be happy with KDE and that "GNOME and ElementaryOS can have those users". Instead,...
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

GOverlay for editing MangoHud gets a new Steam Deck friendly UI

GOverlay is an application that helps to manage Linux gaming tools like the MangoHud performance overlay, the Vulkan post-processing layer vkBasalt and the video capture tool ReplaySorcery. Over time GOverlay has supported an increasing amount of options, and the UI ended up pretty cluttered and confusing - not to mention...
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Edit video on Linux with Kdenlive

Whether it's due to snow days, a seasonal vacation, or time off for any number of holidays, December is a great time to settle down in front of your computer and get creative. One of my favorite pastimes is cutting video footage together. Sometimes I edit video to tell a story. Other times I edit video to convey a mood or a single idea, and sometimes I do it to provide visuals to music I've either discovered or composed. Maybe it's because I learned to edit film at a school while aiming for a career in the field, or maybe it's just because I like powerful open source tools. Still, my favorite video editing application to this day remains the formidable Kdenlive, a robust and professional editing software providing an intuitive workflow and plenty of effects and transitions.
SOFTWARE
GamingOnLinux

Collabora announced Venus, 3D accelerated Vulkan in QEMU

Well this is quite exciting. Collabora, the open source consulting firm that often works with Valve, has announced the experimental Venus driver for 3D acceleration of Vulkan applications in QEMU. For those not familiar, QEMU is a generic and open source machine emulator and virtualizer. "Running graphics applications in a...
SOFTWARE
GamingOnLinux

The Elder Scrolls: Arena reimplementation OpenTESArena gets a big upgrade

While it's currently still in heavy development, OpenTESArena is another great example of what can be done with open source with it reimplementing The Elder Scrolls: Arena in a modern cross-platform game engine. It requires a copy of the original game for the data files, which you can get free officially.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy