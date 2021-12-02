Federal Galley Restaurant Workers Getting Money Back After Being Illegally Shorted On Tips

Ernst ray, an employee at a compressor manufacturing company in southeast Virginia, was rewarded after 26 years of hard work. After the closure of the plant in 2018, ray got $ 9,000 as unemployment benefits. Now he finds himself in a precarious position as the state attempts to seize the amount he received three years ago. According to an online article published by Yahoo.com on November 25, Ray is now involved in a legal battle against the Virginia Employment Commission. The commission has tried to take back the amount he received as unemployment benefits. The whole turn of events comes as a complete surprise for Ray and his family members, who are caught midway between the court and the commission.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO