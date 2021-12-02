ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Federal Galley Restaurant Workers Getting Money Back After Being Illegally Shorted On Tips

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Workers of a restaurant on the North Side are getting money back...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

pghcitypaper.com

Feds say a North Side restaurant stole $41K in tips from its workers

On Dec. 1, federal investigators for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division said a restaurant on Pittsburgh’s North Side violated the fair labor standards by illegally forcing workers to share tips to pay managers, supervisors, and other employees not usually tipped by customers. According to Wage and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

North Side restaurant pays $41,500 over tips illegally shared with managers

A North Side restaurant paid $41,560 after the U.S. Department of Labor found that it had required cashiers and servers to share tips with managers, supervisors and other employees not usually tipped by customers. Provision PGH at Federal Galley violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a federal investigation,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
