ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

White House says store shelves will be stocked for the holidays

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwBS2_0dC1oJ6h00

Despite concerns leading up to the holiday season, the Biden Administration is assuring Americans that store shelves will be stocked despite supply chain issues.

The administration said it has taken several steps to speed up operations and extend hours to 24/7 service at large ports. There have also been efforts to lower high consumer prices.

The president met with big-box CEOs and is confident shelves will be stocked in time for the holidays, saying the U.S. is "heading into the holiday season in very strong shape."

As for the rising prices, Biden said his administration has been using every tool available to address the issue. It's most widely seen at the pump which is contributing to the biggest inflation spike in decades.

"The CEOs I met with this week reported that their inventories are up shelves are well stocked and they're ready to meet the consumer demand for the holidays," said Biden.

This comes at a time where new concerns are being raised about how the omicron variant could make the supply chain crisis worse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden’s first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year’s gigantic Gingerbread White House, which was made into a 350-pound (158.76 kilograms)...
WASHINGTON, DC
goodmorningamerica.com

US will tap into strategic oil reserves, White House official says

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Tuesday that the country will tap into strategic oil reserves to help offset a surge in gasoline prices, a senior administration official told ABC News. The move will be formally announced by the White House on Tuesday morning before Biden addresses it...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Contractors OK With One Covid Shot by Jan. 4, White House Says

Federal contractors won’t lose the U.S. government’s business if their workers are moving toward full vaccination, even if they have only received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the Biden administration’s earlier Jan. 4 final-shot deadline, a White House coronavirus official told Bloomberg Government. Agencies won’t cut ties with...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White House, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
Reuters

U.S. not heading toward COVID lockdown, White House says

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States does not need to impose a lockdown or shut down its economy to curb the spread of COVID-19 and will rely on other tools, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday. "We are not headed in that direction. We...
POTUS
AFP

US hiring disappoints in November, complicating Biden's plans

The United States added just 210,000 jobs last month, the government reported Friday, less than half the increase analysts were expecting in the latest headwind for President Joe Biden. Professional and business services added the most of any industry, at 90,000 jobs, while manufacturing and construction each added 31,000.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Inflation#Holiday Season#The Biden Administration#Americans
KIRO 7 Seattle

Holiday sales on track to shatter spending record

A little retail therapy appears to be just what the doctor ordered for millions of U.S. shoppers in the process of obliterating retail analysts’ already upbeat holiday spending projections for 2021. Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist with the National Retail Federation, said Friday that even the trifecta of supply chain disruptions,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report

At first glance, the November jobs report was a sour one.U.S. employers added just 210,000 jobs. That was the lowest monthly gain since December — and not even half the total that economists had expected. It meant that hiring had decelerated even before the new omicron variant of the coronavirus has done any measurable damage to economy. Yet the overall portrait that emerged from Friday's jobs report wasn’t nearly as dreary as the headline number suggested. The unemployment rate plunged from 4.6% to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment. And the Labor Department revised up its estimate...
JOBS
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy