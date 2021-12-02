Boogie Ellis, Isaiah Mobley lead No. 20 USC to win over Utah in Pac-12 opener

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is a fun watch. They play defense, share the ball on offense and emphasize the team before themselves. And it shows up during the games. Following a late 8:30 PM tip-off, USC and Utah opened up their conference schedule on Wednesday night, and by the time the game was over, the Trojans had packed the Ute’s bags with 54 Trojan points scored in the paint, adding nine blocks on defense, sending them home with a 93-73 loss. USC was led by team captain Isaiah Mobley’s most complete game of the season with 21 points, including making 5-6 from the FT, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocked shots for good measure while playing a game-high 35 minutes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO