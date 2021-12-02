ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boogie Ellis, Isaiah Mobley lead No. 20 USC to win over Utah in Pac-12 opener

Isaiah Mobley scored 21 points, Boogie Ellis added 19, and No. 20 USC...

hawaiitelegraph.com

Boogie Ellis, No. 24 USC chase Wooden Legacy title vs. SDSU

Boogie Ellis looks to inflict some hurt on the hometown school when No. 24 Southern California battles San Diego State on Friday night in the Wooden Legacy championship game at Anaheim, Calif. Ellis was one of the nation's elite recruits at San Diego's Mission Bay High School before beginning a...
No. 20 USC opens Pac-12 play Wednesday against Utah

USC’s undefeated men’s basketball team will open up its Pac-12 schedule Wednesday against Utah at Galen Center. Utah enters the game with a 5-1 record, with its only loss to No. 12 BYU. After winning the Wooden Legacy Tournament last week, No. 20 USC is favored to win the game by 3.5 points.
No. 20 USC Improved to 7-0 With A Lopsided Win Over Utah 93-73

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is a fun watch. They play defense, share the ball on offense and emphasize the team before themselves. And it shows up during the games. Following a late 8:30 PM tip-off, USC and Utah opened up their conference schedule on Wednesday night, and by the time the game was over, the Trojans had packed the Ute’s bags with 54 Trojan points scored in the paint, adding nine blocks on defense, sending them home with a 93-73 loss. USC was led by team captain Isaiah Mobley’s most complete game of the season with 21 points, including making 5-6 from the FT, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocked shots for good measure while playing a game-high 35 minutes.
USC’s Boogie Ellis electrifies crowd in victory over Utah

LOS ANGELES — Midway through the first half, the USC student section at the Galen Center began lifting their arms in anticipation every time guard Boogie Ellis went into his shooting motion. And for the most part, the Memphis transfer obliged, with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting in a 93-73...
USC men’s basketball wins Pac-12 opener over Utah to improve to 7-0

In the Trojans’ Pac-12 season opener Wednesday, juniors forward Isaiah Mobley and guard Boogie Ellis shined, scoring 21 and 19 points respectively to lead USC to a 93-73 victory over the Utah Utes. The first half belonged to Ellis, scoring 16 points while shooting 6-for-9 from the field and 3-of-5...
