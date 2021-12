(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. As the senior Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, Devin Nunes was next in line to become its chairman should the Republicans take back the House in 2022. Which is to say that Nunes would have ascended to what is widely considered to be the most powerful chairmanship in the House of Representatives.

POTUS ・ 8 HOURS AGO