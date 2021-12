A Morenci man accused of molesting two girls under the age of 15 is facing 10-24 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felony charges. Jason Downing pleaded guilty to molestation of a child and attempted molestation of a child in Greenlee County Superior Court Oct. 19. He is facing a mandatory prison sentence on the first charge, but will receive lifetime probation on the second charge as a result of his guilty plea, court documents show.

GREENLEE COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO