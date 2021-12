Growth in the UK’s construction sector picked up pace in November to reach the fastest in four months as supply delays continue to ease, according to new figures.The closely followed IHS Markit CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index hit a reading of 55.5 for November, up from 54.6 in October.Any reading above 50 is seen as growth.The figures were driven by a steeper rise in commercial construction, which offset a slight slowdown in housebuilding growth.The reading was ahead of the expectations of analysts, with a consensus compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics predicting a reading of 54.Tim Moore director at IHS...

CONSTRUCTION ・ 4 HOURS AGO