HOMER-CENTER, PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARDS TO MEET TONIGHT

Pittsboro, NC – Here’s a quick summary of the Chatham County School Board meeting held on November 8, 2021. Ms. Lily Rosene, English teacher at Jordan-Matthews High School, has been named as the CCS Beginning Teacher of the Year. Ms. Rosene believes in skilled-based assessment and student-choice curriculum, noting her students surpass expectations when they have the opportunity to take ownership of their education. “She has a unique ability to connect with her students and elevate their learning,” stated Principal Barger. Ms. Rosene also will be featured on WRAL on Wednesday, November 10, as the station’s Teacher of the Week.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO