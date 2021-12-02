ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

5 Newly Announced Food Recalls to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

By Amanda McDonald
EatThis
EatThis
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02L3CF_0dC1j1PV00
Shutterstock

'Tis the season for festive meals with family and friends, but you can't get dinner on the table without a trip to the grocery store. Before you shop, you should be aware of five newly announced food recalls since Thanksgiving Day.

Though the impacted items may no longer be on supermarket shelves, they could still be lurking in your kitchen or pantry. Here are all of the details you need to know to help keep your family safe. Safety, after all, is a top priority of the holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X26Hx_0dC1j1PV00
Courtesy of FDA

Congra Brands recently announced that certain 12-ounce bags of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots are being recalled because they may contain small rocks and metal fragments. The company was reportedly alerted to the problem via calls from customers.

The products involved in this recall have an item UPC number of 00-0-14500-00125- 2 and a best by date of either AUG-11-2022, AUG-12-2022, AUG-19-2022, AUG-25-2022, NOV-10-2022, or NOV-17-2022. No other Birds Eye product is affected.

If you have one of the impacted items in your freezer, dispose of it immediately. If you have any concerns about a possibly injury, call a healthcare provider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTz8f_0dC1j1PV00
Courtesy of the FDA

Tahini is an ingredient in all kinds of recipes, ranging from baked goods to hummus and salads. If you recently bought a 16-ounce jar of Al Kanater brand tahini, double-check your fridge or pantry. Certain lot codes may be contaminated with salmonella, a problem which was revealed via a random sampling conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. (International Golden Foods said it didn't have the final lab reports in a recall notice published by the FDA.)

The impacted jars have a lot number of TT4N‐201127 and a UPC code of 6‐92551‐00002‐0. There are currently no reports of illnesses connected to this recall.

Anyone with a salmonella illness has symptoms that include diarrhea, fever, nausea, stomach pains, and vomiting. The elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems are especially susceptible to serious infections.

Related: To get all of the latest grocery store news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnREF_0dC1j1PV00
Courtesy of the FDA

Calise & Sons Bakery produces both Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread and Scala Bread, the latter of which contains sesame seeds. Due to mislabeling, some bags of the Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread may contain sesame seeds, which is an allergy that affects more than 1 million people in the U.S.

In total, 689 packages of the bread were sent to markets in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island with a sell-by date of 12-06.

"Calise immediately contacted our sales team and distributors to begin a voluntary recall of this product. Product not yet distributed has been pulled off our trucks. Our sales reps having been returning to the stores to retrieve the product," the recall notice says. "At this moment, we have approximately 100 packages that are unaccounted for. That number will continue to decline as our route sales team reports back to us. We are working diligently to retrieve all products."

If you believe you may have one of these loaves of bread in your pantry, throw it out now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnk6X_0dC1j1PV00
Courtesy of the FDA

Bags of TJ Farms Select brand frozen cauliflower are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The 16-ounce bags were distributed in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The recall was launched after a random sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for the bacteria. Thankfully, no illnesses connected to the impacted cauliflower have been reported at this time, according to an announcement posted by the FDA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvsVr_0dC1j1PV00
Courtesy of the FDA

H-E-B is a beloved grocery store in Texas and Mexico, but shoppers who purchased the store brand of tomato basil soup should be aware that a recall was recently issued because certain jars may be contaminated with glass.

"The recall was initiated after a customer notified the supplier that the product contained a glass piece. No injuries have been reported to date. All products related to this recall have been removed from H-E-B store shelves," a notice published by the FDA says. "Customers who purchased the product can return it to any H-E-B store for a full refund."

The impacted jars have a UPC code of 4122070619 and a best-by date of 10/14/22 printed on the jar below the lid.

For more on what's happening at the supermarket in your neighborhood, check out:

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Costco Just Announced a Recall for This Beloved Drink

This weekend, Costco has issued a recall announcement to advise of a serious food safety issue occurring with a popular beverage. Other recall advisory sites had not published the news before the weekend, but we've got the details on this Costco recall announcement you need to know. On their website...
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
12tomatoes.com

Popular Snack Food Recalled for Containing Wire Mesh

Flowers Foods first announced a recall for several of their Tastykake products on October 31st, 2021. That recall has been expanded to include nine product lines that have been distributed across the east coast. The company was notified by one of its vendors about the possible metal wire mesh contamination...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Have This Condiment in Your Fridge, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

Whether it's dousing your fries with ketchup or smothering your eggs in hot sauce, using the right condiment can take your food to a whole new level. But if you're a fan of finishing off your food with a little something extra, you may want to think twice before your next meal. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of one popular condiment due to health concerns. Read on to see what topping you should be tossing.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

You Might Want To Throw Out This Spice, According To The FDA

'Tis the season for sugar, spice, and everything nice, but one spice in your cabinet might not be so nice if you or a loved one at your holiday gathering has a certain food allergy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement on Tuesday with an announcement from the Brooklyn, New York-based company Spice N' More Corp. The declaration stated that all "13-ounce (368 grams) containers of Salma Natural Curry Powder with Lot #H092021 and best by date 12/20/23" are being recalled due to the fact that a "peanut-containing product" was found in the spice container, which the packaging does not list. The recall also states that the product in question comes in a "clear plastic jar with UPC code 023913159115" and was distributed to supermarkets and grocery stores across the country. The "peanut-containing product" was discovered upon a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Salmonella#Asap#Food Drink#Congra Brands#Birds Eye#Upc#Al Kanater
Best Life

Storing This in Your Pantry Is Attracting Mice to Your Home, Experts Warn

What you keep in your kitchen cabinets to eat can say a lot about who you are as a person. But whether your cupboards are jammed packed with high-quality ingredients for cooking or simply with enough snacks to get you through your new work from home schedule, there are certain foods that potential pests enjoy just as much as you do. And according to experts, some items may be in your pantry right now that mice find irresistible. Read on to see what could be attracting mice to your home.
PETS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
wwnytv.com

If you eat, you qualify for this discount food program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As prices at the grocery store continue to rise, Rohde Center Food Pantry wants to let the public know about the Adams Food $en$e program. Polly Matarese appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the program. You can watch her interview above.
WATERTOWN, NY
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
Best Life

If You Have This Popular Yogurt in Your Fridge, It Could Be Tainted, FDA Warns

If you have yogurt in your fridge right now, it could be hazardous to your health. Yes, yogurt is a healthy and satisfying snack, but one popular brand sold in stores across the U.S. is now the subject of a new recall pointing to a potential danger lurking under the lid. Read on to find out which yogurt is being pulled from shelves, why it poses a danger, and what to do if you have it at home.
FOOD SAFETY
Merced Sun-Star

6,800 pounds of beef recalled. Customers found pieces of plastic in the meat

Imagine biting into your restaurant burger made with gourmet prime or angus beef — and hitting plastic. That nearly happened, which is why, Monday, Shamrock Foods recalled about 6,876 pounds of ground beef sold under its Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand. “The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
York Dispatch Online

Popular Mexican restaurant and a supermarket cited: Food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories. Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are,...
YORK, PA
Popculture

This Concerning Yogurt Recall Should Make Sure You Triple-Check Your Fridge

Before you pull out that next yogurt from your refrigerator for a snack, you might want to double-check the label, especially if it is Greek yogurt. Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall warning about Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt, noting that some packages of the Mango Greek Yogurt flavor did not specify that it includes egg as an ingredient. This is potentially dangerous for those with an egg allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Serious Drink Recall Issued, and You Might Need to Check Your Fridge ASAP

Kraft Heinz has issued urgent recalls for powdered Kool-Aid Tropical Punch and Country Time Lemonade drink mixes, warning that the products might contain small pieces of sharp metal and glass. According to a report by NPR, the recall applies to 19-ounce and 82-ounce containers of both products, and "on-the-go" sticks as well. Customers can return the products to the store for a refund or simply throw them away.
RETAIL
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
11K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy