5 Newly Announced Food Recalls to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

'Tis the season for festive meals with family and friends, but you can't get dinner on the table without a trip to the grocery store. Before you shop, you should be aware of five newly announced food recalls since Thanksgiving Day.

Though the impacted items may no longer be on supermarket shelves, they could still be lurking in your kitchen or pantry. Here are all of the details you need to know to help keep your family safe. Safety, after all, is a top priority of the holiday season.

Courtesy of FDA

Congra Brands recently announced that certain 12-ounce bags of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots are being recalled because they may contain small rocks and metal fragments. The company was reportedly alerted to the problem via calls from customers.

The products involved in this recall have an item UPC number of 00-0-14500-00125- 2 and a best by date of either AUG-11-2022, AUG-12-2022, AUG-19-2022, AUG-25-2022, NOV-10-2022, or NOV-17-2022. No other Birds Eye product is affected.

If you have one of the impacted items in your freezer, dispose of it immediately. If you have any concerns about a possibly injury, call a healthcare provider.

Courtesy of the FDA

Tahini is an ingredient in all kinds of recipes, ranging from baked goods to hummus and salads. If you recently bought a 16-ounce jar of Al Kanater brand tahini, double-check your fridge or pantry. Certain lot codes may be contaminated with salmonella, a problem which was revealed via a random sampling conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. (International Golden Foods said it didn't have the final lab reports in a recall notice published by the FDA.)

The impacted jars have a lot number of TT4N‐201127 and a UPC code of 6‐92551‐00002‐0. There are currently no reports of illnesses connected to this recall.

Anyone with a salmonella illness has symptoms that include diarrhea, fever, nausea, stomach pains, and vomiting. The elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems are especially susceptible to serious infections.

Courtesy of the FDA

Calise & Sons Bakery produces both Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread and Scala Bread, the latter of which contains sesame seeds. Due to mislabeling, some bags of the Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread may contain sesame seeds, which is an allergy that affects more than 1 million people in the U.S.

In total, 689 packages of the bread were sent to markets in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island with a sell-by date of 12-06.

"Calise immediately contacted our sales team and distributors to begin a voluntary recall of this product. Product not yet distributed has been pulled off our trucks. Our sales reps having been returning to the stores to retrieve the product," the recall notice says. "At this moment, we have approximately 100 packages that are unaccounted for. That number will continue to decline as our route sales team reports back to us. We are working diligently to retrieve all products."

If you believe you may have one of these loaves of bread in your pantry, throw it out now.

Courtesy of the FDA

Bags of TJ Farms Select brand frozen cauliflower are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The 16-ounce bags were distributed in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The recall was launched after a random sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for the bacteria. Thankfully, no illnesses connected to the impacted cauliflower have been reported at this time, according to an announcement posted by the FDA.

Courtesy of the FDA

H-E-B is a beloved grocery store in Texas and Mexico, but shoppers who purchased the store brand of tomato basil soup should be aware that a recall was recently issued because certain jars may be contaminated with glass.

"The recall was initiated after a customer notified the supplier that the product contained a glass piece. No injuries have been reported to date. All products related to this recall have been removed from H-E-B store shelves," a notice published by the FDA says. "Customers who purchased the product can return it to any H-E-B store for a full refund."

The impacted jars have a UPC code of 4122070619 and a best-by date of 10/14/22 printed on the jar below the lid.

