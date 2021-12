SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Dec. 6 episode of “The Bachelorette.” With Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette” journey coming to a close in just two weeks, Monday night marked the seasonal tradition of “The Men Tell All” — and they came ready to talk (and, of course, argue). The night got off to a heated start when hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stoked the tensions between season enemies Will Urena and Peter Izzo, with Kaitlyn asking Will if he still believes Peter to be a narcissist. “I absolutely mean it. You see this guy? You hear him?” Will said....

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO