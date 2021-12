Deutsche Bank has launched sustainability-linked overdrafts to help meet a growing demand for innovative ESG products in the cash management space. The new solution is designed to encourage businesses to improve their ESG performance by providing a pricing incentive related to an ESG KPI. For the pilot stage, this KPI will be the client’s ESG rating, as determined by a third-party ESG rating specialist. If a client’s ESG rating changes above or below a certain threshold, their pricing will be adjusted accordingly. While offering this innovation Deutsche Bank considers the clients overall sustainability strategies and targets.

