Broncos' Brett Jones: Shifts to COVID list

The Kansas City Chiefs have beaten the Denver Broncos 11 straight times. To prevent a 12th, Fangio and the Broncos defense will need to find a way to slow down Patrick Mahomes. Yesterday I wrote about how such a gameplan will create stress points on other parts of the defense, which means individual matchups along the Broncos front are going to be critical. Unfortunately, nothing the defense does will matter if Pat Shurmur and the Broncos offense can’t move the ball. To do so, they’ll need an answer for the Chiefs best player outside of Mahomes himself: Chris Jones.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO