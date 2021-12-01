ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This New Solar-Powered Golf Bag Can Charge Your Phone and Stream Music While You Play

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UEHo_0dC1g6Qp00

MNML Golf ’s new bag might not make you play any better, but it could make your next round a lot livelier.

That’s because the Redondo, California-based start-up’s new MV2 bag is loaded with features guaranteed to provide both distraction and support the next time you’re struggling to make par. At a glance, the MV2 looks just like any traditional golf bag, but underneath its minimalist design (hence the brand’s name) you’ll find it has a few tricks and treats.

The first is a small solar panel connected to an integrated charger, which can be used to juice up any device you didn’t have time to top-up before tee time. This is sure to come in handy if that device is a smartphone, because the bag also includes a water-proof Bluetooth speaker for streaming your favorite tunes while strolling the fairway. The speaker can play for up to eight hours, which is more than enough power for those days you decide to let loose and squeeze in 36 holes. Finally, there’s an insulated Thermal pocket, with room for a cold beverage or two.

Even without these features, the MV2 would be a worthy option for those in the market for a new bag. Available in black or white microsuede, it takes 14 clubs and includes four dividers, so you don’t have to worry about your woods, irons, wedge and putters getting mixed up. Its pockets have magnetic closures so you can quickly grab a ball when you need one, and there’s a built-in stand mechanism. It also has backpack straps and is lightweight enough (just five pounds) that carrying it around is a breeze, even after a round or two. Finally, the company will personalize your bag with your initials.

The MV2 is available now through the MNML website for $250. The company also has a “Trade It Forward” program which will score you a $50 discount if you agree to donate your old bag to a junior golfer in need of a replacement. Why not spread the joy, so someone else can have a better time out on the links, too?

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Solar-Powered Golf Bag Features Bluetooth Speakers and a Charger for Your Devices

MNML Golf’s new bag won’t help lower your handicap, but it could make your next round more pleasant. That’s because the Redondo, California-based startup’s new MV2 bag is loaded with a number of features guaranteed to provide both distraction and support the next time you’re struggling to make par. At a glance, the MV2 looks just like any traditional golf bag, but underneath its minimalist design (hence the brand’s name) you’ll find a host of crucial features sure to make your time on the links more enjoyable. The first is a small solar panel connected to an integrated charger, which can be...
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

LG’s $1.7 Million TV and an Innovative Turntable Offer the Best in Analog and Digital Playback

Skip that trip into space and spend your ticket money on experiencing otherworldly video and audio journeys that will never require you to leave the couch. Approaching from opposite ends of the playback spectrum, these new digital and analog releases, representing stratospheric levels of both cost and technological achievement, are on a mission to present the most precise simulacrum of a theatrical experience or live musical event from the comfort of home. LG DVLED Home Cinema Display LG’s new 325-inch DVLED Home Cinema Display represents a giant leap in television advancement with a brilliant, ultrahigh-definition model unmatched in its combination of size...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Tesla Unveils a Pint-Sized Cyberquad ATV Just for Kids

Tesla’s going to release a new EV before the year’s out—and this one is just for kids. Elon Musk’s EV giant—a company that likes to announce new products with as much pomp and circumstance as possible—quietly launched the Cyberquad for Kids on Thursday. The battery-powered ATV is available to order now through the brand’s website, and if you’re lucky it might even arrive in time for Christmas. If the company’s new model looks familiar to you, there’s a good reason for that—it’s a pint-sized version of an EV the brand announced way back in 2019. In the wake of the Cybertruck’s glass-shattering...
CARS
hackaday.com

Charging Phones With The Power Of Paper Pulp

Here it is, the most exciting reveal since the Hackaday Prize ceremony — [Eric Strebel] uses the pulp mold he designed and built over the three previous videos. In case you missed our coverage so far, [Eric] set out to design an eco-friendly wireless charger that’s meant to be disposable after six months to a year of use, and looks good doing it.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Ball#Design#Bluetooth#Mnml
PCWorld

Otterbox Folding Wireless Power Bank review: Charge it, fold it, and power your phone on the go

If you want a different style of power bank that gives you multiple charging options, this is worth consideration. Otherwise there are better packs for less money available. I’ve reviewed a few battery packs from Otterbox, and have had a good experience with them so far. I’ve also reviewed a handful of battery packs that have a wireless charging pad built into them, and, again, have had a good experience. But I’ve never used a battery pack with a wireless charging setup quite like the Otterbox Folding Wireless Power Bank.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger powers your iPhone 13 with 7.5 watts while you drive

Power your iPhone 13 with 7.5 watts while you’re on the road with the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger. Designed with Qi wireless charging, you’ll never have to worry about your smartphone’s battery running low again with this device. Furthermore, the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, which is compatible with the iPhone 11, 12, and 13 Series, includes a USB-C port for convenient charging. Simply attach your smartphone in a snap, and remove it when you’ve reached your destination. This car accessory keeps your iPhone within view to follow directions while keeping your eyes on the road. Finally, this charger’s lever provides quick mounting onto your car’s air vents. It also includes padded clamps for a secure grip—even during sudden breaks.
CELL PHONES
Inhabitat.com

The new Black Mini Solar from Solios is a minimalist, solar-powered watch

A new smaller, thinner profile for a slimmer wrist sets the Black Mini Solar watch from Solios apart from previous offerings. Solios previously caught Inhabitat’s attention at Vegan Fashion Week 2021, where the company exhibited its original Solios Solar Watches in many styles with multiple faces and bands. All Solios watches run on solar power and are created with sustainable stainless steel, so it’s one of the most eco-friendly options out there for lovers of wristwatches.
LIFESTYLE
Norwalk Hour

Play the World's Greatest Golf Courses From the Comfort of Your Home

Real business gets done on the golf course. Okay, that's not entirely true, but many entrepreneurs like to use a trip out on the links as a low-key opportunity to make things happen. But if you're playing terrible, not only is it hard to focus on your pitch, but it's a little difficult to command negotiation respect, too.
GOLF
SheKnows

Amazon Is Having A Major Sale on OtterBox Products — & You Can Get a New Phone Case for 48% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s nearly the end of the year, and let’s be real it’s been a long year. You’ve been through a lot, and we’re sure that your tech has too — especially your phone. Whether you dropped it on the sidewalk, accidentally drenched it with water, or got some gooey residue on it that only your kids can explain, we’re sure that you’re in need of a new phone case. And you’re in luck: Amazon is having a major sale on OtterBox products right now, and you can get a new phone case for up to 48% off!
ELECTRONICS
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
Phys.org

Locking your phone in a box can you help break free

Going cold turkey without your phone on holiday may be the key to healthier digital wellbeing, a new study from the University of East Anglia and the University of Greenwich suggests. This study revealed how digital detox holidaymakers engage in the process of negotiating and rejecting the dominant power of...
TECHNOLOGY
soyacincau.com

New Android Auto update allows you to start your car with your phone

Google rolled out a new Android Auto update with a slew of new features. Most notably, the digital car key feature which allows a Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or a Samsung Galaxy S21 to lock, unlock, and start compatible BMW cars. As you can see, the feature is quite limited right now, so hopefully they will expand the feature to more phones and cars in the future.
NFL
POPSUGAR

You Can Find Your Musical Aura Thanks to Spotify's New Feature

Following many days of anticipation, 2021 Spotify Wrapped is officially available for viewing and listening, and as your most-played songs and artists of 2021 slowly unraveled on your screen, you likely noticed a new Spotify Wrapped feature tucked into the story: Spotify's Audio Auras. After a few slides detailing your music-listening habits over the last year, your 2021 Spotify Wrapped should show a slide titled "Your Audio Aura," a gradient, fluid combination of colors meant to correspond to the melodic vibe of your most-listened-to music. TBH, this part of 2021 Spotify Wrapped was almost more fun than realizing how unpredictable my music taste is.
MUSIC
Gadget Flow

New home decor gadgets you can grab for your indoors

Add atmosphere to your home with any of these new home decor gadgets. Because home is so much more than just a place to crash. Creative lighting that suits your space is crucial to great decor. So have a look at the mid-century lamp, wooden wall lighting panels, and color-changing bulbs below.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Taste Test: Holy Hockey Puck! This High-Proof Canadian Rye Is Strong, Eh?

If you’re a whiskey fan, it’s very likely you’ve tasted something from Alberta Distillers Limited before and perhaps not realized it. This distillery, located in Calgary, has been making whisky (remember, Canadians spell it without the “e”) since 1946, and has been owned by Beam Suntory since the late ‘80s (just Beam Inc. at the time, pre-Suntory acquisition). The distillery produces its own brands, one of which is the focus of this review, but it’s also the source of some well-known, high-end rye whiskey bottled here in the US. The most popular is WhistlePig, the Vermont distillery that uses Alberta...
DRINKS
Robb Report

IWC Unveils the First Big Pilot Watch With a Chronograph Function

IWC’s latest wrist candy will make you stop and take notice, literally. The Swiss watchmaker has just unveiled the first Big Pilot with a chronograph function. The new reference, which is part of the “Le Petit Prince” line inspired by the beloved Antoine de Saint-Exupéry novel of the same name, marks the first time the iconic aviator’s timepiece has been equipped with a push-button to help measure elapsed time. Limited to 500 pieces, the watch sports a sizable 43 mm stainless-steel case, along with the trademark “Le Petit Prince” deep-blue sunburst dial and rhodium-plated hands. The hands, indices and numerals also feature...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Robb Report

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy