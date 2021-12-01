This New Solar-Powered Golf Bag Can Charge Your Phone and Stream Music While You Play

MNML Golf ’s new bag might not make you play any better, but it could make your next round a lot livelier.

That’s because the Redondo, California-based start-up’s new MV2 bag is loaded with features guaranteed to provide both distraction and support the next time you’re struggling to make par. At a glance, the MV2 looks just like any traditional golf bag, but underneath its minimalist design (hence the brand’s name) you’ll find it has a few tricks and treats.

The first is a small solar panel connected to an integrated charger, which can be used to juice up any device you didn’t have time to top-up before tee time. This is sure to come in handy if that device is a smartphone, because the bag also includes a water-proof Bluetooth speaker for streaming your favorite tunes while strolling the fairway. The speaker can play for up to eight hours, which is more than enough power for those days you decide to let loose and squeeze in 36 holes. Finally, there’s an insulated Thermal pocket, with room for a cold beverage or two.

Even without these features, the MV2 would be a worthy option for those in the market for a new bag. Available in black or white microsuede, it takes 14 clubs and includes four dividers, so you don’t have to worry about your woods, irons, wedge and putters getting mixed up. Its pockets have magnetic closures so you can quickly grab a ball when you need one, and there’s a built-in stand mechanism. It also has backpack straps and is lightweight enough (just five pounds) that carrying it around is a breeze, even after a round or two. Finally, the company will personalize your bag with your initials.

The MV2 is available now through the MNML website for $250. The company also has a “Trade It Forward” program which will score you a $50 discount if you agree to donate your old bag to a junior golfer in need of a replacement. Why not spread the joy, so someone else can have a better time out on the links, too?