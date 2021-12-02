ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Driver Injured After Crashing Into Burlington County Flooring Business

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Investigators in Burlington County are looking into what caused a driver to crash into a flooring business in Maple Shade Township. The incident happened late Wednesday night on Route 73.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqNBC_0dC1eYkG00

Officials said the car crashed into Pro Master Kitchen and Flooring. The driver was rushed to the hospital.

There is no update on their condition at this time.

CBS Philly

Christopher Gillie Charged With Arson In Fire That Killed Elderly Man In Buckingham Township

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man is charged with arson in a fire that killed an elderly man in Buckingham Township. Investigators ruled the early Sunday morning fire arson. Police say they were able to find and charge a suspect within hours of the crime. “I’m here to announce criminal charges and the arrest of Christopher George Gillie,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. Sixty-one-year-old Christopher Gillie, of Dunmore, Lackawanna County, faces murder, attempted murder and arson. He’s accused of setting fire to a Buckingham Township home early Sunday morning while an elderly couple was asleep inside. From above...
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Quadruple Shooting In Brewerytown Sends 4 Males, Including Teen, To Hospital: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quadruple shooting has left four males, including a 17-year-old, in the hospital, Philadelphia police said Monday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of North 29th Street, in the city’s Brewerytown section. Police said one man was shot five times, a 22-year-old man was shot once in his right shoulder, a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his left ankle and a fourth man was shot twice in his nose. All four victims were placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Authorities said there have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Vehicle, Occupants In Kensington Triple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle and its occupants that were involved in a triple shooting that left two men dead last weekend. The shooting occurred Sunday around 4:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of North Front Street in Kensington. Investigators determined that the suspected vehicle, a dark green SUV, was parked on the southeast corner of Front and Allegheny Streets. Without its headlights on, the vehicle traveled north on Front Street at 4:23 a.m., approached the victims, and an occupant in the passenger rear seat fired a gun, which struck three men. Two 22-year-old men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died. The third victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the stomach, face, and back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. If you recognize the vehicle or have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to contact police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

6 Pedestrians Hit By Driver While Leaving Chester Church, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Six people are in the hospital after the Chester police say they were hit by a car while leaving a church Saturday night. This happened in the 400 block of East 10th Street near Upland Street. Police told CBS3 the victims were leaving the Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia church when they were hit. One of the victims is a teenaged female. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts learned from eyewitnesses the church was gathered to welcome a new pastor when the incident happened. BREAKING: Chester Police confirm 6 people were hit by a car while exiting church services at 400 E....
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Feltonville Corner Store Owner Shoots Suspect During Attempted Robbery, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a corner store owner shot a would-be robber in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened inside a store on the 4500 block of D Street around 1:30 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old male suspect was shot once in the left shoulder by the store owner when he attempted to rob the store. The suspect is currently in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center and is being held as a prisoner, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Triple Shooting In Kensington Leaves 2 Men Dead, Another Injured, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The gun violence crisis continues in Philadelphia. A triple shooting in Kensington has left two men dead and another injured Sunday morning, according to officials. Police are now investigating the shooting. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of North Front Street. The majority of the investigation was surrounding the outside of El Vacilon, a club at 3215 North Front Street. Sources say this could have been a drive-by shooting. Two 22-year-old men were shot and killed, police say. One of them was shot twice in the face and chest, while the other victim was hit once in the back and twice in the chest. They were both transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead. The third victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the face, stomach, and back, according to police. He was also taken to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition. Police are asking people to stay away from the area as they continue their investigation. As of now, there are no suspects in custody and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

13 Philadelphia Police Officers On Administrative Duty Over Gun Arrest Discrepancies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen Philadelphia police officers are on administrative duty because of concerns over some arrests. The police department says it noticed some discrepancies when looking into the arrests for gun crimes. However, they didn’t provide any other details. The department says this is part of a routine investigation of police officers’ daily activities. FOP President John McNesby responded in a statement Monday evening: “The DA and police department should focus their efforts on murders and shootings and not the hardworking officers attempting to keep our community safe.” We’re told the officers will stay on desk duty while the police department looks into the cases.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officials Respond To Carver High School After Instagram User Threatens To ‘Shoot Up’ North Philadelphia School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Counselors and more school resources officers will be at Carver High School in North Philadelphia on Tuesday after police say an Instagram user by the name of “Carverkilla” posted a picture of guns and a threat to “shoot up” the school. The Instagram user made the treat at 2 p.m. Monday. The school went on a partial lockdown until the school district determined there was no immediate threat. In a letter to parents, the school says they’ve identified a suspect and that police hope to have the suspect in custody soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

