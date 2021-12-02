ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 4's digital subchannel lineup has changed

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
This week, two of FOX 4's digital subchannels swapped places on our over-the air signal.

Our channel lineup now looks like this:

  • 36.1 — FOX 4
  • 36.2 — Bounce
  • 36.3 — GRIT
  • 36.4 — CourtTV
  • 36.5 — ION Television

If you get our signal via an antenna, you may need to re-scan your television for our adjusted lineup.

We are working with our providers to adjust our web and digital program guides to reflect the changes.

