Haunting photos show ash-covered, abandoned towns in La Palma, where people have dealt with 10 weeks of non-stop volcanic eruptions

By Matthew Loh
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBdtB_0dC1eTKd00
A house is covered by ash from a volcano that continues to erupt on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands on Oct. 30, 2021. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images
  • La Palma, an island of 85,000 people, has endured ten straight weeks of volcanic eruptions.
  • The ash, lava, and debris from the Cumbre Vieja volcano have engulfed entire towns and neighborhoods.
  • Here are 12 photos that show the aftermath of some of the most devastating lava flows.

The resort island of La Palma, one of the Canary Islands off the northwestern coast of Africa, has been battered by volcanic eruptions for more than two months.

Cumbre Vieja is now notorious for its erratic activity, besetting the island with toxic gas, new lava fissures, and plumes of ash that have repeatedly put its airport out of commission. Residents are exhausted by the months-long emergency, and some are leaving the island as jobs dwindle and hazards abound.

On Monday, new volcanic vents opened up and started spewing out more lava flows, per the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, squashing hopes of an end to La Palma's nightmare.

Here are 12 photos that show the aftermath of Cumbre Vieja's destruction in La Palma, taken by Emilio Morenatti for the Associated Press.

Cumbre Vieja had already been erupting for 72 straight days when the new fissures opened up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvmbf_0dC1eTKd00
Lava from a volcano flows downhill on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

Experts say this year's volcanic event could soon be the island's longest recorded eruption in 500 years, El Pais reported. The record is currently held by the 1646 eruption of the Tehuya volcano, which lasted 84 days.

Authorities say the new lava flows are moving onto previously unaffected land and at speeds of over three feet per second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44a6lx_0dC1eTKd00
Spanish Army soldiers stand on a hill as lava flows as volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

The Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (PEVOLCA) said the lava flows had crossed onto roads toward the northeast, engulfing areas that were in the past untouched.

A video posted on Twitter by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute shows the red-hot lava sliding rapidly.

The new lava flows invaded the evacuated town of La Laguna, where 1,200 people usually live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpjgM_0dC1eTKd00
Lava destroys houses in La Laguna town as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

Before this, La Laguna had already been evacuated three times since September 19, El Pais reported.

Approximately 2,860 buildings have been entirely or partially destroyed,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cc6ra_0dC1eTKd00
Lava engulfs a house on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

Copernicus Emergency Management Systems said as of Dec. 1 more than 2,790 buildings on the island had been destroyed.

More than 2,800 acres of land has been covered in ash, lava, and debris, authorities estimate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mD8O4_0dC1eTKd00
A house is covered by ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano that continues to erupt on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands on Oct. 30, 2021. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

PEVOLCA Technical Director Miguel Ángel Morcuende said the diameter of the affected area stretches for around two miles.

Around 1,880 acres of the affected land was farmland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFIRY_0dC1eTKd00
Banana plantations are seen abandoned and covered with ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

Lava flows covered around 860 acres of farmland in La Palma, including at least 500 acres of banana trees and 150 acres of vineyards, the local government said.

An additional 1,020 acres of farmland outside of La Palma were completely covered in ash and runoffs, it added.

The losses are devastating in the short term for La Palma's economy, which is heavily reliant on agriculture, namely banana exports.

The eruptions caused between $620 million and $800 million worth of damages to houses and facilities — including this soccer field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6DmJ_0dC1eTKd00
A soccer field is covered with ash from the volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

The Spanish government has allocated around $395 million in aid to fund replacements for houses, infrastructure, and businesses that were lost because of the eruptions.

But German broadcaster Deustche Welle reported earlier this month that residents feel the money has been slow to arrive as it filters through various layers of the regional government.

Cumbre Vieja claimed its first victim this year in mid-November, an elderly man killed while cleaning up ash from the roof of his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCozn_0dC1eTKd00
Spanish army soldiers remove the ash from the roof of a house as a volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

The 72-year-old man, whom locals noticed was missing on November 12, may have fallen off the roof or died from asphyxiation from the ash, local authorities said, El País reported.

He had been authorized by emergency personnel to return to his home to clean up the ash, per El País.

The La Palma cemetery was covered in ash in late October, just before a Spanish holiday when people pay their respects to their loved ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSpBh_0dC1eTKd00
Ash cover the graves at the La Palma cemetery as volcano continues to erupt on this Canary island, Spain, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

Cut off from the graves of their friends and family, residents had to make do with makeshift memorials in safer areas on November 1, the Catholic feast of All Saints, Reuters reported.

"We have nothing left, it's all very sad. Please could this stop now... It has already destroyed our lives," Sagrario Castro, a 45-year-old resident, told Reuters.

The newest lava flows almost reached a 16th century parish church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Las4_0dC1eTKd00
A fresh stream of lava from volcano on Spain's La Palma Island threatened on Wednesday to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting in its tenth week. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

The lava has slowed but is still flowing toward the church in Los Llanos de Aridane, the AP reported.

At least 7,000 people have been displaced so far because of Cumbre Vieja's activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LMia_0dC1eTKd00
A cat sits next to boat covered with ash from a volcano in Puerto Nau on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

The Canarian government has arranged hotel rooms and housing facilities for evacuees, but fewer than 500 people have used them, El País reported. Most people have taken refuge in the homes of friends or relatives, per the paper.

With the new lava flows, residents will have to hold out for longer with no end in sight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Clkmc_0dC1eTKd00
Firefighters stand next to the lava flowing as volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Emilio Morenatti/AP Images

"Unfortunately, the forecast contemplates no short-term end," Francisco Prieto, a technician for PEVOLCA, told El País.

Insider

